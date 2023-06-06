Image Image Credit Michael Tran/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Halle Bailey just turned 25, and instead of a big party post, she simply let the world know that she’s “never felt stronger.” And that strength is showing — on screen and behind the scenes.

With the recent announcement that she’s starring opposite Regé-Jean Page in Universal’s upcoming rom-com Italianna, Bailey is adding another major flick to her growing list of high-profile accomplishments. As confirmed by Deadline, the project will be directed by Marry Me’s Kat Coiro and produced by Will Packer, whose movies have collectively pulled in over $1 billion. Bailey celebrated the news in her Instagram Stories, writing, “Mama is working. I'm excited to film this one.”

It’s not just Italianna. She’s also co-leading Golden, the long-awaited musical from Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry. Set in Virginia Beach circa 1977, the coming-of-age film was described by Pharrell as “a celebration of Black life, Black culture and, most importantly, Black joy.” “Children and grown-ups with inner children within them can connect to it and realize that there's a golden aspect to them too, whether it's realized or latent,” he explained to Empire. Though the project has been paused in post-production, the anticipation is real — especially with Bailey as a central figure.

Blockbuster status for Halle Bailey isn’t new

Let’s not forget that actress-singer already proved herself as a box office draw. She made a splash (literally) as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which grossed over $560 million globally. Her next turn, as young Nettie in The Color Purple, helped power the Blitz Bazawule-directed musical to major awards-season buzz and more box office success. These back-to-back wins solidified her status as one of the most bankable young talents in Hollywood.

It’s no surprise then that Bailey is becoming a go-to star for projects that balance cultural impact and commercial success. Her choices have range: Classic Disney IP, a legendary Black story reimagined, an original musical from a legendary producer and now a romantic comedy that could position her as a millennial Julia Roberts. And it’s all unfolding with zero gimmicks; just talent and intentionality.

Beyond the screen, Bailey’s voice remains powerful — literally and metaphorically. As half of Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle, she helped shape a new sound in R&B. Over the past couple of years, she made solo waves with “Angel,” “In Your Hands,” “Because I Love You” and “Back and Forth.” In a REVOLT interview, she spoke openly about her purpose. “Now that I have my baby, I realize that this is so much greater than me,” she expressed. “I just hope I’m doing what I’m supposed to do here on this Earth.”