After a surprise announcement, Rich Homie Quan's new album, Forever Goin In, was released on Friday (Oct. 4). The posthumous offering contained 35 songs in honor of what would have been the Atlanta rapper's 35th birthday. 2 Chainz, Plies, Sukihana, Lil Tjay, Skilla Baby, and more made contributions to the project. As REVOLT previously reported, Corey Lamar, the “Type of Way” talent's father and manager, stated that the album was in the works for some time.

Since the LP made landfall, fans have hopped on social media to share their reactions. “I’ve never met Rich Homie Quan [in real life], but I started tearing up once I started playing his album,” wrote Euee. JustCallMeVeto tweeted a more personal message. “RIP Rich Homie Quan... Real s**t, I know we weren’t best friends, but I love you and thank you for the love you gave me!” he said. “Y'all please stream his album for his legacy and family!”

Before the arrival of Forever Goin In, fans were treated to a visual for the heartfelt single “Song Cry.” “I had to put on dark shades to hide these tears, and I don't pop on the 'gram 'cause that’s how guys get killed, I bought me a mirror last week so I can face my fears," he rapped on the emotionally charged effort.

The Hip Hop world was shocked to learn of Quan's passing back in September. As FOX 5 Atlanta explained on Wednesday (Oct. 2), the artist's cause of death was an accidental drug overdose. A Fulton County medical examiner revealed that "a slew of drugs," including fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine, were found in his system. His family held a massive homegoing service for Quan in Fulton, GA, which saw appearances from peers like Killer Mike and DC Young Fly.

Check out some other reactions to Forever Goin In below.