Atlanta rap icon Rich Homie Quan was gearing up to release a new project when he suddenly passed away on Thursday (Sept. 5). The musician, 34, was found unresponsive in his Atlanta-area home by his girlfriend, Amber Williams. He was pronounced dead shortly after he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Corey Lamar, the “Type of Way” artist’s father and manager, has since revealed they were eagerly putting together a rollout for an unreleased studio album. “We had just completed a 20- or 25-song project and we were in the process of scheduling two video shoots off our project,” Lamar told Atlanta news station WSBTV in an exclusive interview. The grieving father also shared that Quan was scheduled to perform two shows the weekend of Sept. 7-8 in Miami.

His latest single “Ah’chi” dropped in July and had reenergized anticipation for the large-scale return of his melodic raps that he popularized more than a decade ago when he hit the Hip Hop scene in 2012. The video for “Authentic,” featuring Clever and Matt Monaco, was released in April.

Comments that once praised the visual and music have since turned into messages remembering Quan as a legend. One fan wrote, “I was still waiting on the album after this banger, but R.I.P. Rich Homie Quan.” Another supporter commented, “His talent never stopped progressing. His artistry never stopped evolving. I remember back in 2013 when I first started listening to him, I [was] always left amazed at his ability.”

In a Sunday (Sept. 8) Instagram Story post, Lamar shared a post of DJ Fresh on stage, commemorating the late rapper, whom he claimed was “one of [his] closest friends.” Over the video, he wrote, “Rest easy, son!! Know that Pops gone keep handling the biz! You didn’t have to worry in life and you d**n [sure] don’t have to worry in death!! I’ll see you on the other side. I love you, kid.”

REVOLT caught up with the “Lifestyle” hitmaker this summer, where he spoke about the theme of his new album being anchored around elevation. The project was initially slated for an Independence Day release, though it is unclear what led to the delay. Music aside, Quan shared his aspirations for pursing fashion, film, and penning his first book. Speaking of the legacy he hoped to leave behind, he said he wanted to be remembered as an original.

“Remember me as a hard kid from Atlanta with a dream, who believed in himself and bettered himself — and won,” he said. At this time, memorial and funeral arrangements are still being worked out. His father confirmed that the family plans to hold a celebration of life that will allow fans to pay their respects to Quan.