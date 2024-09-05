Image Image Credit Stephen J. Cohen/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rich Homie Quan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Sept. 5), several members of the music community took to social media to announce the sudden passing of Rich Homie Quan. Jacquees, Fake Shore Drive's Andrew Barber, and more hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to pay their respects. TMZ reported that Quan's family and a representative for the Fulton County morgue confirmed the unfortunate news. He was only 34 years old.

"R.I.P. [to] Rich Homie Quan, one-half of the greatest group since OutKast," wrote journalist and music executive Jeff Weiss on X. "The melodic genius who never stopped going in, who sang and wrote hooks as memorable as anything to ever chart, [who created] pop masterpieces straight out the mud. An era-defining ATL all-timer," he continued. Boosie Badazz tweeted, "Just talked to you, bra ... Never [gonna] forget your smile, [and] the way [you] talked, [and] of course your music." The Louisiana rapper also shared that an overdose may have been the cause.

Quan first emerged on the Atlanta scene in the early 2010s. His album Still Goin In gained attention, and singles like "Differences" and "Type of Way" made waves on the Billboard Hot 100. He collaborated with other prominent rappers like Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and Young Thug, the last of whom he crafted several hits with as part of Birdman's Rich Gang collective.

Back in July, Quan spoke to REVOLT about his impact on Hip Hop and his overall legacy. "Remember me as an original. As [an] artist who did it his way. Remember me as a hard kid from Atlanta with a dream, who believed in himself and bettered himself – and won,” he stated. The "Walk Thru" talent also shared his plans for the future in the interview. "Definitely fashion and film, as well as [becoming an] author," he explained, "[I want to show] how I can paint pictures other than just with music.” He closed the conversation with a message to his supporters, “Stay tuned. I love you."

Our condolences go out to Rich Homie Quan’s family and loved ones.