The sun shined brightly on Waterfront Park on Memorial Day Weekend, but nothing shined brighter than Rich Homie Quan’s dazzling smile — and chains — on the Garden stage. Quan was one of several artists who performed on the first day of Jack Harlow’s inaugural Gazebo Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. The lineup included the likes of newcomers Karri and Karrahbooo, R&B rising talents Ravyn Lenae and Jordan Ward, and Harlow’s co-headliner, SZA.

The event’s second day was unfortunately canceled due to a tornado watch. Thus, artists like PinkPantheress, Omar Apollo, Amaarae, and festival founder Harlow didn’t get a chance to perform. Nonetheless, the great weather, immaculate vibes and even better music on the first day more than made up for the cancellation. Quan, a seasoned performer since his time with Cash Money Records, was undeniably a standout act.

The Atlanta-based artist rapped his heart out to a packed and engaged crowd on Saturday, May 25. He performed hot songs from his catalog like "Blah Blah Blah" and “Get TF Out My Face,” which got fans excitedly singing along. He also paid his respects to longtime friend and collaborator Young Thug by performing their smash hit “Lifestyle,” which Harlow jammed along to backstage with friends.

Quan’s participation in Gazebo Fest marked his triumphant return to festival stages. He made it extra special by premiering a never-before-heard collaboration between himself and fellow Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz. “I promised y’all a new song,” he said while introducing the track called “Ah’chi” (pronounced “ah-chee”). “It means when you overly exaggerate something. Kentucky is an ah’chi a** motherf**king state, meaning y’all turnt as a motherf**ker,” he explained to the hype crowd.

The hitmaker has come a long way since he first entered the game. Since his 2012 debut, he has become a pivotal figure in the rap scene, earning accolades for his dynamic flow and emotionally charged lyrics. He’s even influenced the new generation of melodic rappers we’ve come to know and love. Quan’s contributions to the culture with tracks like "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" and “Type of Way” have cemented his legacy as a trailblazer in Hip Hop, showcasing his resilience and talent through evolving trends in the industry. As the rapper ushers in a new chapter, REVOLT asked him about upcoming music and his legacy after his electrifying set.

Given that it was his first festival performance in a while, we had to ask why he decided to end his hiatus with Gazebo Fest. “Being a big fan of Jack,” he responded. It seems the “First Class” emcee is also a big fan of Quan, considering he gifted him with a custom engraved Slugger Field baseball bat to thank him for his participation in the festival.

“Knowing Lake[show], [DJ] Drama… them being from Atlanta, the home team,” he continued. Harlow signed to DJ Drama, Don Cannon, and Leighton “Lakeshow” Morrison’s imprint with Atlantic Records, Generation Now, in 2018. Upon Harlow’s move to Atlanta, he met and befriended Quan.

Evidently, the “Ride Out” artist enjoyed his time at the festival and loved the crowd’s energy, expressing that he felt welcomed. “That s**t was amazing,” Quan told REVOLT. “I feel like I was at home. I would definitely come back.” Though the rapper enjoys being on stage, apparently, that’s the only time he wants all eyes on him. “I hate attention,” he shared. “When I’m on stage, I love the moment… After that, I go out of character and I’m back to being a regular human being.” It was certainly Rich Homie Quan, not Dequantes Devontay Lamar, who had the crowd lit.

His new song “Ah’chi” certainly passed the litmus test, as fans threw their hands in the air and bopped along despite not yet knowing the words. So, how exactly is the term used anyway? It looks like Merriam-Webster may have a new addition for 2024. He explained, “It’s a word I created. ‘Ah’chi’ means overly exaggerated.” According to Quan, here’s how you use it in a sentence: “If you see a girl with a big butt, it’s like, ‘Damn, shawty a** lookin ah’chi today!’” Point made. “It’s an adjective, not a verb nor a noun,” he added — for anyone who was wondering.

The new track serves as the follow-up to Quan’s latest single released on March 22, the Matt Monaco-produced “Authentic” featuring Clever. The acoustic number is noticeably tamer than the up-tempo and braggadocious “Ah’chi”; however, both songs speak to the theme of his impending album. “It’s about elevating,” he explained. “Quan staying him. Quan sticking to the script. Quan stay having fun. Quan 12 years-plus, still on.” Bars. The project (he made it a point not to refer to the highly anticipated body of work as an album, to not put too much pressure on himself) is slated for release around Independence Day. “I just wanna heat the summer up.”

Quan shared his determination to solidify the legacy that his discography has built with his new music. As a former member of Rich Gang, he helped pioneer the defining sound of Atlanta trap, significantly influencing the rap soundscape over the last decade. As an independent artist, he’s doubling down on that impact. “Remember me as an original. As [an] artist who did it his way. Remember me as a hard kid from Atlanta with a dream, who believed in himself and bettered himself — and won,” he said. Quan also expressed that he has business pursuits beyond music. In an interview with "Trapital" in December 2022, the star revealed that he made seven figures off real estate alone. He’s also been looking at creative ways to get into his bag.

“Definitely fashion and film, as well as [becoming an] author,” he stated, expressing that he doesn’t necessarily care for an autobiography at this point. “[I want to show] how I can paint pictures other than just with music.” Quan draws inspiration from his favorite authors, James Patterson and Stephen King, renowned for their suspense and thriller novels. The emcee has a lot in the works and shared a short closing message to his loyal supporters: “Stay tuned. I love you.”