Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rich Homie Quan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Hip Hop world was left in shambles following Rich Homie Quan's tragic passing, and the somber moment has spawned countless reminders of his contributions to the game. As a long-standing frontrunner of the Atlanta, GA music scene, the rap veteran has consistently shown his abilities as a solo artist and collaborator on some of the culture's most notable records.

While he's made waves prior, Quan's breakthrough came with the release of his mixtape Still Goin In: Reloaded and the runaway hit single "Type of Way." That song's success led to increased recognition, including a spot on XXL Magazine's Freshman Class. Eventually, he would befriend and jump into the studio with fellow ATL star Young Thug, and — with backing from Birdman — the two would essentially take over the world as Rich Gang. As you'll see, to say they made magic together would be a huge understatement.

On his own, Quan continued to cultivate his own success via projects like his debut LP, Rich as in Spirit, and a consistent string of singles and visuals that ranged from trap and ratchet to reflective and thought-provoking. While he may not have achieved the same level of mainstream success as some of his contemporaries, Quan maintained a dedicated fanbase and continued to be respected within the culture for his unique style and authentic approach to music.

Below, REVOLT put together a list of music videos comprised of solo singles, collaborations, and spotlight-stealing features brought to you courtesy of a man gone too soon. Whether it's an infectious hook or an energetic verse, Rich Homie Quan managed to make his contributions larger than life on the small screen.

1. Differences (Dir. Cricket)

Quan’s breakout mixtape, Still Goin In: Reloaded, is what really put him on the map, much in part thanks to hard-hitting cuts like “Differences.” For the song’s video, he decided to throw in some creativity by starring in a “movie” about a money heist with his crew. Viewers could see the whole plan take shape, from planning to execution.

2. Get TF Out My Face (Dir. Be El Be)

The virtually flawless duo that was Quan and Young Thug will be making multiple appearances on this list. Above, Be El Be points the camera at a straight jacket-donning Thugger who goes apes**t on the song’s first verse. Even after that, his effortless collaborator delivers his melodic lines from behind barbed wire and in the middle of a police lineup. DJ Drama also makes a quick cameo for the I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In standout.

3. My N**ga (Dir. Motion Family)

Not only did Quan steal the spotlight on YG’s breakthrough single, he did so by providing the song’s unforgettable hook. His presence was equally felt in the song’s matching video, which brought him out to YG’s Cali stomping grounds and featured fellow Atlanta heavyweight Jeezy. When the Compton artist went for a remix with Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, and Nicki Minaj, he made sure to keep the late talent’s chorus intact (he appeared in that clip too!).

4. Daily Bread (Dir. Marcell JB and Darrein G)

During the final leg of his career, Quan went the independent route and continued to feed his fans with consistent drops – including the inspirational “Daily Bread.” The accompanying visual matched the boastful track by showing the ATLien enjoying a relaxing day in his mansion. He could be seen departing from his bed (and its other occupant) and taking a walk through his residence. After catching what is presumably his producer at work in the living room, he enjoyed a smoke and watched Kobe Bryant in action with an associate in his expanse backyard.

5. Tell Em (Lies) (Dir. Sher Toor)

“Tell Em (Lies)” was one of many standouts from Rich Gang: Tha Tour, Pt. 1. As such, Quan and Thugger were at the top of their game as far as the verses were concerned. The accompanying clip was a look into their rockstar lives, from packed concert crowds to nighttime cruises in a convertible Maybach with Birdman. There was no losing in sight.

6. Dark Shades (Dir. Zac Facts)

In this instance, it was mainly Rich Homie by his lonesome in the simple-yet-effective clip for “Dark Shades,” which largely saw him showing off his massive closet and its many items (and of course, a lot of cool eyewear). There was also a bit of CGI and a closing message from an associate for added measure.

7. Old Quan (Dir. TEAMXINCOME)

As the video’s description explained, the point of this Coma single was a message for those stressing Quan about former glory instead of focusing on where he’s at now as an artist and an individual. “[The song] explains how fans [are] asking for the old Quan, but I’m still ... just trying to better myself, grow, and expand my mind! Still one of the best to do this, just not caught up in the hype,” it read. The clip showed the rapper hard at work doing interviews, performing for and meeting with fans, and more.

8. I Know (Dir. Mr. Boomtown)

One of the coldest hooks in Hip Hop is what brought Yo Gotti’s I Am single together. “I know, I know, I know, you ain’t that n**ga you say you is, just know that I know, I know, I know, them streets, they f**k with me strong,” Quan rapped on the hard-hitting cut. The matching visual saw the two collaborators outside, riding around a neighborhood or posted on a block while other scenes of a loose plot are interspersed throughout.

9. To Be Worried (Dir. The Wizard)

In a tale with a twist, the visual for “To Be Worried” kicks off with Quan enjoying a lounge kickback with some beautiful women before masked robbers – who turn out to be a Bonnie & Clyde-esque couple – burst in for an armed cash grab. Later, tables turn when the miss of the duo strong-arms the money from her partner, right before she meets with her actual love interest (Quan) and rides off into the sunset.

10. Lifestyle (Dir. Be El Be)

This track is considered the biggest hit to come from the Rich Gang era; it also effectively proved that Birdman could once again strike gold following Lil Wayne’s massive success. The video for “Lifestyle” – which is steadily approaching YouTube’s highly coveted billion-view status – showcased exactly that, complete with high-end cars, a private jet, and stacks of cash. Thugger, Quan, and Birdman could also be spotted showing love to neighborhood locals, including a crowd of children.

11. Heart Cold (Dir. Marc Diamond)

During his Motown era, Rich Homie delivered his Back To The Basics mixtape – the precursor to his one and only LP, Rich As In Spirit. On that project was the multilayered cut “Heart Cold,” one of the most poignant drops of his career. Keeping things simple to allow the music to be the main focus, a long-haired Quan could be seen riding around in an old-school droptop and spending some quality time with his special someone.

12. Type of Way (Dir. Motion Family)

While songs like “Lifestyle” took Quan to new heights, it was “Type of Way” that ultimately propelled him to national fame. The Motion Family-directed video served as a former introduction to the life and mind of a fast-rising star with a harmonic-yet-formidable flow. Fans got a closer look at Quan’s Atlanta stomping grounds and his work ethic when recording in the studio. This was a man that was clearly going to make it by any means.

13. Still Sinning (Dir. Marcell JB and Darrein G)

For his “Still Sinning” visual, Quan (mostly) eschewed the flashy bits to remind his fans of where he coming from – complete with a shot of him getting his hair braided in front of a neighborhood sign. There were also shots of a grisly murder scene and the rapper performing in front of a massive crowd.

14. Ghetto (Dir. Payne Lindsey)

One of Quan’s earlier high-profile featured appearances was on August Alsina’s “Ghetto,” a gold-certified single from the New Orleans singer’s debut EP, Downtown: Life Under the Gun. His spotlight-stealing assist was brought to life with shots of bright lights and a gold background.

15. Mamacita (Dir. Grant Singer)

Travis Scott knew how valuable it was to have Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan on Days Before Rodeo, the classic precursor to his debut LP, Rodeo. Despite “Mamacita” belonging to the Houston talent, it was the featured appearances that got much of the attention – especially Quan’s contributions, which included the extended chorus and closing verse. Filming at Atlanta’s Metro Mart with a few notable cameos was more than enough to get the message across.

16. Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) (Dir. Be El Be)

Taken from the uniquely titled If You Ever Think I Will Stop Goin’ in Ask RR (Royal Rich), “Flex” proved to be one of Quan’s largest hits – it reached the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a triple platinum certification. With help from Be El Be, he provided the masses with a flashy visual full of luxury whips, beautiful women, and high fashion.

17. Save That Money (Dir. Tony Yacenda)

You would think that a collaboration with the likes of the more comedic Lil Dicky would throw Quan off or place him well outside of his comfort zone – and you would be wrong. Here, LD delivered a concept for a flashy video that could be created without a budget and his Atlanta counterpart (along with New Jersey’s own Fetty Wap) fit right in with the song’s theme. Humorously, Quan’s verse in the clip – which saw him hanging with his crew and performing in front of his residence – was purposely (read: humorously) cut short to lower production costs.

18. Krazy (Dir. Rich Homiez)

As REVOLT previously reported, the accompanying clip for “Krazy” – taken from Family & Mula (Reloaded) – took viewers through a variety of locations within Southwest Atlanta, including the iconic Metro Mart (from the aforementioned “Mamacita” and the neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Viewers could also catch Rich Homie Quan performing in front of newspaper article clippings that marked specific moments in his city’s history.

19. Walk Thru (Dir. Gabriel Hart)

The Problem-assisted “Walk Thru” was taken from I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In and found moderate success on the Billboard charts. For its Video God-backed visual, Quan brought in a helicopter, a private plane, and a team of Greek steppers. Problem makes his appearance by performing on top of a classic whip riding through what appeared to be the Los Angeles River culvert – a location used in more than a few films.

20. Freestyle (Dir. Be El Be)

Another banger from the Rich Gang era. “Freestyle,” which featured Young Thug and Birdman, saw Quan take center stage with bars about child support, his son, and his love for his collaborators. The accompanying clip does keep with the usual tropes – a palatial residence, the mob of affiliates, a bevy of beauties, etc. – while keeping the final visual product as fresh as the music itself.

21. Live That Life (Dir. Vincent Lou)

Many would consider the skill sets between YFN Lucci and Rich Homie Quan to be fairly similar. Whatever the case, their musical chemistry is immediately heard on “Live That Life,” a loose single that also features Garren. The visual saw the trio adjusting to life in prison, and – at one point – viewers get to see a loose reference to the classic film Life. Those interested can check out some behind-the-scenes footage of the clip’s creation.

22. Blah Blah Blah (Dir. Be El Be)

Taken from I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In, “Blah Blah Blah” is an anthem for all who aren’t entertaining life’s nonsense, regardless of what that may consist of (in his case, non-financial conversations and issues regarding potentially romantic relationships). Visually, he finds himself tired of arguing with one woman and finds himself another option at a party. Given the timeframe of the video’s release, it’s no surprise that Birdman and Young Thug are present in some of the clip’s scenes.

23. Never Fold (Dir. Be El Be)

The visual for “Never Fold” – taken from Rich As In Spirit – takes on a basketball theme, as Quan takes on the coaching role for a youth basketball team. He can also be spotted in more dapper clothing as he performed in the middle of a basketball court. It all matches the song’s inspirational subject matter, which included lines like, “I finally made my mind up that I can’t go back broke, they sayin’ that my time up, my back against the ropes, I hustle got my grind up, that when I made the most, I had faith every night and I never lost no hope.”