On Monday (Aug. 26), Chris Tucker and his charity organization held a celebrity golf tournament in Georgia. Jerome Bettis, Big Tigger, Ariel Collins, and many more were spotted at the star-studded event.

Also in attendance was DC Young Fly, a comedian who many have compared to the tournament's legendary host. In an Instagram video posted on Thursday (Aug. 29), the “Wild 'N Out” talent could be seen dancing alongside Tucker to Michael Jackson's “Rock With You.” “Had a great time this week at [my] golf tournament!” Tucker wrote in the post's description before reminding his followers that Aug. 29 also represented what would have been MJ's 66th birthday.

In a past interview with GQ, the Rush Hour actor spoke on how he and the King of Pop, who he considered to be a close friend, first met. “I was in New York for two days waiting to meet MJ,” Tucker recalled. “I took a private jet there. I said, ‘Well, I ain't heard from him, I gotta go.’ Took a private jet back to LA and as soon as I landed, I had a message: ‘Michael Jackson wants to meet you tomorrow morning.’ I was still on the plane. I went up to the captain and said, ‘I'll pay you whatever you want to take me back to New York.’”

Elsewhere in that same feature, he reflected on how the late icon would try and get him to work more. “[Michael] used to always say, ‘Let's make history. We want to see more of you, Chris! What are you doing?’”

Meanwhile, DC Young Fly told Cam Newton about his relationship with Tucker during an appearance on Newton's “Funky Friday Podcast.” “[He's] always been an OG,” the “85 South Show” frontman explained. “I can call [Ice Cube] and I can call Chris right now, and we ain't ever gotta make a movie. It's just the principle of them being a resource, and I can call them and say, ‘Hey, what you think about this?’”