On Tuesday (Sept. 17), Rich Homie Quan's family, friends, and supporters will head to Georgia to pay their respects. In honor of the fallen rapper, a posthumous single titled "Song Cry" arrived on streaming platforms. "This one here personal, you know what I'm sayin'? I know a lot of my songs y'all don't take seriously. I want y'all to turn this one up," the Atlanta talent could be heard saying in the intro to the bittersweet offering.

According to FOX 5, Quan's official homegoing service will occur at College Park's World Changers Church International. The free event consists of three separate viewings requiring ticket reservations to attend. Following the funeral, his celebration of life moves to The Bank in Northwest Atlanta.

As REVOLT previously reported, the "Walk Thru" talent was only 34 when he passed away earlier this month. Boosie Badazz, Jacquees, Quavo, Playboi Carti, and more gave their condolences on social media.

"The Lamar family lost our beloved son, brother, father and friend," read a statement from Quan's family to PEOPLE. "Dequantes Devontay Lamar was a proud native of the great city of Atlanta, GA, and represented for the A as he and his music traveled across this globe. While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on. Quan’s legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives. And for this, we are grateful. Celebration of life details will be shared soon. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support at this difficult time."

Quan made waves in music with a wealth of full-length projects and singles, including the Billboard Hot 100 hits "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" and "Type of Way." He collaborated with the likes of Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and Young Thug, the last of whom he found considerable success with as part of Birdman's Rich Gang collective.