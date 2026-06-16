Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Eve performs onstage during the Where The Party At Tour at Intuit Dome on August 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Eve made her NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” debut during Black Music Month with a nearly 22-minute set packed with fan favorites.

The setlist included “Satisfaction,” “What Ya Want,” “Gotta Man,” “Gangsta Lovin’,” “Tambourine,” “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” and “Who’s That Girl?”

Fans shared praise across social media, highlighting the strength and longevity of her catalog.

Black Music Month is the gift that keeps giving. On Tuesday (June 16), Eve made her long-awaited “Tiny Desk Concert” debut and, as we’ve come to expect from the Grammy-winning musician, she brought plenty of hits with her.

Packed into a nearly 22-minute set, Eve opened with “Satisfaction” from her critically acclaimed third studio album, Eve-Olution. “‘Tiny Desk,’ y’all feeling good?!” she asked after wrapping the song’s opening verse, as the NPR office erupted in cheers.

Moments later, Eve launched into the Nokio-assisted “What Ya Want” and “Gotta Man” with support from her band, including Martin 2 Smoove on the DJ boards and fellow Philadelphia native Mare on keys. “Philly meets London. My worlds have collided, and it is the best thing,” she said of bringing the two under one roof.

Alongside classics like “Gangsta Lovin’” and “Tambourine,” Eve also took a moment to celebrate her sophomore album, Scorpion, which turned 25 in March 2026. “Which one? Pick one, this one, classic / Red from blonde, yeah, b**ch, I'm drastic / Why this, why that, lips stop askin' / Listen to me, baby, relax and start passin',” she rapped during a live rendition of “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.”

Saving arguably the best for last, Eve closed out her “Tiny Desk Concert” set with “Who’s That Girl?” Watch the full performance below, then scroll for some of our favorite reactions.

Fans celebrate Eve’s “Tiny Desk Concert” debut and her stacked catalog

“Man, Eve is NOT mentioned in the best female MCs enough for me. She still got it,” one fan wrote in the comments section of NPR Music’s YouTube video. Over on X, someone wrote, “Didn’t know I needed an Eve x ‘Tiny Desk’ performance, but happy to have gotten one.”

Another user said they wished she performed “Love Is Blind,” one of REVOLT’s contenders for the saddest Hip Hop songs of all time. “I know how emotional that song is for her, so I completely understand why she didn’t,” they wrote on the platform. Continue scrolling to see the rest.