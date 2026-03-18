Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images, Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Foxy Brown during Foxy Brown Signs Her CD "Chyna Doll" at Coconuts in New York City, and Rapper Rod Wave performs during his The Redemption Experience Tour at State Farm Arena on December 28, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

These 16 rap songs dive into grief, trauma, and emotional survival through raw storytelling.

From Kendrick Lamar to Lil’ Kim, each track reveals a different side of pain and healing.

This follow-up list expands on Hip Hop’s emotional storytelling, showing how artists process loss and mental health through music.

There’s music that puts you in a good headspace, and then there’s music that does the complete opposite. In the latter category, it’s usually songs that force listeners to confront an ugly truth, a brutal reality that others relate to, emotions that hit too close to home, or all of the above.

Given its storytelling nature, Hip Hop tends to do that the best. Topics like suicide, the loss of a loved one, estrangement, or even abuse show up again and again in some of the genre’s most personal songs. That’s pretty clear when you hear records like Eminem’s “Headlights,” Lil’ Kim’s “Hold On,” and Lil Wayne’s “Let It All Work Out,” among the many others we unpack in our list.

Scroll below to see 16 of the saddest rap songs ever, and if you haven’t already, check out part one here.

1. Eminem’s “Headlights”

There’s a particular kind of hurt that comes with having to keep your distance from someone you love. On "Headlights," Eminem confronted everything left unsaid to his estranged and now late mother, Debbie Nelson, even though every word is painfully honest. “'Cause to this day we remain estranged and I hate it though / 'Cause you ain't even get to witness your grandbabies grow,” he raps, before apologizing for 2002’s “Cleanin’ Out My Closet.” It’s not an easy listen by any means.

2. Ab-Soul’s “The Book of Soul”

The penultimate song on Ab-Soul’s Control System, which he fittingly titled “The Book of Soul,” is one of his most vulnerable records. He walks through the hand life dealt him, from being diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome as a teenager to losing his longtime partner, Alori Joh, to suicide. It’s heavy all the way through, though he still finds a thread to hold on to: “I still believe in God, we just ain't never spoke / Unless we talkin' symbolically, then, I might agree.”

3. Lil’ Kim’s “Hold On”

“If I'm f**ked up, imagine how Mrs. Wallace feels / Sometimes I sit and think how it would be if we was married / Or if I woulda kept the child that I carried,” Lil’ Kim spat on “Hold On,” released years after The Notorious B.I.G.’s death. It’s impossible not to get teary-eyed as she unpacks her anger toward his killer and the loneliness that comes with losing someone so important.

4. De La Soul’s "Millie Pulled A Pistol on Santa"

As Posdnuos admits in the opening line of his first verse, the title might sound a little silly, but “Millie Pulled A Pistol on Santa” is anything but. Over the course of the song, De La Soul tells the story of a young girl who is sexually abused by her father and ultimately retaliates. Words only go so far in trying to explain a story this disturbing, so take a listen for yourself above.

5. N.O.R.E.’s “Sometimes”

“Why my pops had to go, why he couldn't sustain?” N.O.R.E. questions on “Sometimes.” While there isn’t a single verse on here that doesn’t come from a place of grief, everything hits especially close to home as he reflects on legendary artists we’ve lost, like Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur, and Bob Marley. It’s some of his best and most heart-wrenching work, in our humble opinion.

6. Kendrick Lamar’s “Mother I Sober”

There is no shortage of Kendrick Lamar songs we could’ve put here, but “Mother I Sober” digs into a trauma rarely shared. Early in the track, the Compton rapper recalls being repeatedly asked by family members whether his cousin had touched him. Even after he said no, the constant questioning left emotional confusion that followed him into adulthood. Later, Lamar reveals that his mother was a survivor of sexual assault, tying his experience to the broader, inherited trauma many Black families carry.

7. Eve’s “Love Is Blind (Remix)”

Eve didn’t fully grasp the impact of “Love Is Blind” when it first came out. Inspired by the real-life trauma a close friend was experiencing, she used the song to confront domestic abuse and how it often hides behind the language of “love.” Tragically, it’s the same cycle that claims the lives of mothers, sisters, and daughters, as Eve painfully illustrates in the final verse.

8. Lil Wayne’s “Let It All Work Out”

Lil Wayne saves the most difficult moment for the closing verse of “Let It All Work Out.” Built on a sample of Sampha’s “Indecision,” he revisits the time he tried to take his life at 12 after his mother told him he could no longer rap — an incident he previously described as an accident. “I shot it, and I woke up with blood all around me / It's mine, I didn't die, but as I was dyin',” Wayne raps. “God came to my side and we talked about it / He sold me another life and he made a prophet.”

9. XXXTENTACION’s “Jocelyn Flores”

There are a lot of truly sad XXXTENTACION songs, but his 2017 hit “Jocelyn Flores” sits near the very top. The song was inspired by a woman in his life who died by suicide, and it finds the late artist confronting his own thoughts about doing the same, along with the cruelty of critics who seemed to welcome it. He also reflects on his uncle’s suicide and the post-traumatic stress of being incarcerated, piling grief on top of grief.

10. Flau’jae’s “Remember When”

Flau’jae’s father, Camoflauge, was murdered while her mother was still pregnant with her, which is an incredibly heavy reality to bear. On “Remember When,” she opens up about feeling like she was born into a family that “already was torn” and how that absence affected her relationships growing up, whether with her mother, her grandmother, or men in her life. As she raps, “Imagine trying to navigate the world without your father / Imagine trying to love as a little girl, it just got harder.”

11. Common’s “Retrospect for Life”

Abortion is a very complicated topic to talk about — just ask our politicians or the people closest to you. Unfortunately, it doesn’t get any less difficult to discuss in music, as evidenced by Common’s “Retrospect for Life.” On the track, the Chicago lyricist recognizes the weight of an unborn life while admitting that the timing and circumstances weren’t right: “I'm sorry for takin' your first breath, first step, and first cry / But I wasn't prepared mentally, nor financially.”

12. Foxy Brown’s “The Letter”

“Dear Mommy, I apologize / I know it's because of me that your life is traumatized / And it's 'cause of me that at times you wanna die” aren’t words to take lightly. Throughout Foxy Brown’s “The Letter,” she unloads everything she’s been carrying in an emotional message addressed to her mother and brothers. It’s only fitting that Ron Isley’s vocals play between her verses.

13. Joyner Lucas’ “I’m Sorry”

On “I’m Sorry,” Joyner Lucas explores two different perspectives: the person who ends their life and the loved one left to process the aftermath. Both sides raise difficult questions, like how you tell someone you’re at a breaking point, and how do you even begin to support someone carrying that much weight? The subject matter is heavy, and it’s actually really impressive how Lucas handles each angle from such a genuine perspective.

14. Jay Electronica’s “A.P.I.D.T.A.”

“A.P.I.D.T.A.,” short for “All Praise Is Due To Allah,” appears on Jay Electronica’s long-awaited A Written Testimony. Written the same night Kobe Bryant died, the song features JAY-Z as the two reflect on loved ones who are gone physically but remain present through memory and connection.

15. JAY-Z’s “Soon You’ll Understand”

Another song with JAY-Z — technically the third if you read part one — “Soon You’ll Understand” finds Jigga laying out the weight of relationship struggles, whether that’s with partners or with our own mothers. “And who wants to be the mother of a son who sold drugs? / Co-workers saw me on the corner slingin' Larry Love / Meanwhile, you workin' hard, like two or three jobs,” he admits. The Al Kooper sample underneath only adds to the emotional load.

16. Rod Wave’s “Nirvana”

As many of us already know, Rod Wave channels generations of pain and trauma anytime he touches the mic. However, there are very few — if any — records that come close to what he raps about on “Nirvana,” which many listeners initially took as a final goodbye to the world. Though it was originally attended as a “suicide prevention song,” the “Heart On Ice” artist apologized to fans for the “scare” it caused.