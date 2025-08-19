Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Duckwrth performs during the 2022 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 05, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Duckwrth’s All American F*kboy dropped on April 2, 2025, and doesn’t waste a second trying to fit in.

It’s loud, messy, honest, and fully in its feelings. The sound jumps from punk to R&B to house music without warning, but that’s the point. The album feels like a mix of moods stitched together with confidence.

Duckwrth leans all the way into the chaos, unpacking ego, desire, and heartbreak without ever losing the beat.

In a conversation with REVOLT, the artist discusses being a former womanizer, who the first f**kboy (in his opinion) was, and why lust and capitalism go hand in hand. Peep what he had to say below.

What’s something you’ve outgrown emotionally or mentally that your fans haven’t noticed, but is embedded in the lyrics or vibe of this new project?

That’s a hard question because I can’t perceive myself like how my fans can. I’d say they’ve definitely noticed a difference in what I sing and rap about, especially now that I’m leaning into the mental health side of the project.

When you look in the mirror since dropping All American F*kboy, what's one truth you’ve had to admit to yourself that either haunts you or heals you?

I’ve had to admit that I have an addiction to attention. Attention makes me feel like I’m important or validated in my existence. It makes sense because of my occupation as a public-facing musician. But this started much before I pursued music.

A lot of artists talk about "reinvention." What’s one part of yourself you refused to change, even when the industry or your own anxiety told you to?

My curiosity to create the new and do it exactly how I want to. Nobody in my career has ever told me you have to do it “this” way for success. Maybe it’s the Taurus in me. But I wanna look back when I’m 60 and smile thinking how I led my own healthy rebellion.

You often blend fashion, movement, and music effortlessly. What’s one part of your identity people try to box in?

Genres. Mainly because it’s good for organization of playlists. But I bend every genre I do, so it’s hard to say I’m R&B, or alt rock, or rap. A gift and a curse.

It seems that you balance chaos and cool. Where do you go physically or mentally when you struggle to tap into those elements?

I go home (laughs). I tend to watch cartoons or scour YouTube for random documentaries. I also ride my track bike on nature paths. I allow myself to escape for a bit when the pressure to perform is too heavy.

What’s one unpopular truth about yourself that this album forced you to embrace, even if it might make some people uncomfortable?

I was a womanizer. I juggled pseudo relationships with women to play the “girlfriend” roles. It was like playing house, but I never made it real because I feared having committed relationships. Though all of those exchanges felt real, and [honestly fun for both of us], the existence of other women and lack of me taking the next step [to commit] made every “relationship” go up in flames.

As a Black man navigating vulnerability and visibility, what’s something you still feel unsafe revealing, and how close have you come to sharing it in your music?

I felt very uncomfortable sharing information about the generational trauma commonly found in the African American experience, which most times occurs as a result of slavery and white nationalism, government agendas, and discrimination entirely. These different organizations were hell-bent on breaking up the Black family, and their efforts still have lasting effects today. It’s always a hard truth to be reminded of, but it’s even harder to have these conversations in front of a multitude of ethnicities, including white men.

I don’t know if it’s my pride, but I have an inner dialogue in my head that sounds like, “I don’t want them to know that they won.” But I also hate being perceived as if I’m some sad case of trauma, or an obscure creature to be perceived like an animal in the zoo. Funny enough, I kept my depictions of generational trauma [in All American F*ckboy] very open so anyone can relate. I can definitely trace back my own issues as a Black man to very specific times and agendas. The part that is most important is separating what issues are systematic, and which are self-inflicted.

The American flag and a hand around your neck seems beautiful, violent, and bold. Were you trying to seduce or confront America with that image?

Both. Lust is my ultimate demon. Lust and the uncontrollable need to fulfill those urges. Lust is what made me a f**kboy. I also connect lust to capitalism, which America has succeeded in because they are selling you a bunch of s**t that you don’t need, marketing it through celebrity culture and now influencers. The marketing is so strong that if you’re not involved in the owning of said product, you’re being ridiculed and shaded. Greed means the overconsumption of anything or owning more than what you need, and if that’s not good enough, America says supersize it. The current state of America is one big horror show. That’s why my album cover looks the way it does.

Durand Bernarr, Shaboozey, Tanerélle — all praised the album art. What did their responses unlock for you that maybe critics or fans couldn’t?

Because I know them all personally, it felt more like the homies saying good job (laughs). So, I can’t say it unlocked anything. But I love them so much, so their recognition I was grateful for.

You’ve spoken about how social media has negatively impacted dating. Have you ever found yourself falling into traps like itemizing people online?

Yes I have. I see beautiful women on social media all day, each one beautiful for their own different reasons. Say, for instance, I go on a date with one of them and it doesn’t work out. I’m good because I can go back to IG and choose another woman with a different color. The itemizing comes in because it’s an over-access of choice, therefore taking the value away from each person. If [there] was less choice, [like pre-internet], people would probably do more to respect and maintain relationships.

Do you see emotional openness as something you’ve mastered or are still working toward? And when it comes to your own dating life, what kind of emotional energy in a partner actually makes you stay instead of drift?

I haven’t mastered emotional openness, but I have gotten much better at accessing my emotions and speaking about them. Super proud of that Boy Scout badge (laughs).

Who do you think was the original American f**kboy, historical or pop culture, and what can we learn from their legacy?

Christopher Columbus, dumb a**. He stumbled on a land already occupied, promised peace and trade to those Indigenous people, but all the while knew he was about to kill them and take their land. And to top it all off, thought he was in India, resulting in us calling Native Indigenous people “Indians.” If that ain’t some f**kboy activity...

You’re known for fluid, androgynous fashion. What’s the most misunderstood part about dressing the way you do?

Androgyny is power. The perfect balance of masculine and feminine creates a very powerful being. This confident being has a great understanding of life, emotions, energy, and self-identity. And if they choose to do music, we end up with Prince, Mick Jagger, Freddie Mercury, Robert Plant, Lenny Kravitz, Harry Styles, and most importantly, me.

Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Duckwrth performs at Lollapalooza - Day 3 in Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Dandyism, decadence, and high style are things you embody. What did the 2025 Met Gala get right or wrong about the state of fashion and identity expression?

Nothing is wrong when a culture is making bold steps forward. We are currently creating history and cementing the fact that Black people are the spearheads of style.

What’s the most “non-musician” thing about you? Something that has zero to do with performance but actually makes you a better artist?

I love rock climbing (laughs) or anything really that’s dangerous and requires my full body strength. I also finished my first offering as a product designer, that being cowboy boots that are very easy to break in. One of these days they will go into distribution (laughs).

What do you collect that would surprise people?

I collect beetles. Dead beetle — encased in glass — ceramic and metal beetle sculptures. Even my Bronco is in the color of a June bug beetle. I’d say it’s the pharaoh in me, but y’all would label me as a Hotep (laughs).

You studied graphic design in college. If you had to design a warning label for yourself, like an album advisory sticker, what would it say and why?

Warning: some of these truths are heavy. Play this so you can be more than a Neanderthal of a man, beating your chest every time you see a** and titties .

If someone wrote a thesis called “The Duality of Duckwrth,” what would be the title of the first chapter, and what part of you would it reveal that people haven’t seen yet?

The first chapter would be titled, “Oh f**k, there’s more.” I would write something like the wise person knows that they know nothing at all. There is always room to learn and grow. You will always f**k up and learn from your mistakes. Just try to be less of an a**hole while doing that.