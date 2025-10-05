Image Image Credit John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images, John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images, and John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Day 1 of CultureCon 2025 transformed Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse into the ultimate gathering space for creativity, connection, and unapologetic Black brilliance. From the moment doors opened, the energy was electric, as creators, entrepreneurs, and tastemakers filled the venue, many of whom were dressed to match this year’s futuristic, space-inspired theme. A wealth of content creators could be spotted capturing every laugh, outfit, and soundbite. It was a cultural orbit powered by imagination and intention.

The day’s conversations touched every corner of the heritage, from leadership and legacy to music, sports, and storytelling as activism. Between surprise guests, viral moments, and deep insights, each session reminded attendees why the house that Imani Ellis built remains the go-to space for dreamers and doers who move the culture forward. Check out some of the biggest takeaways from the day below.

1. Through purpose and authenticity, Detavio Samuels reimagines what it means to be a leader

The opening panel, “Lessons on Leadership: A Conversation with Mission-Driven CEOs,” set the tone for the weekend. Alongside Jaymes Black, Sevetri Wilson Taylor, and Ryan Wilson; REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels broke down what it means to lead with purpose in unpredictable times. Samuels rejected the idea of command and control, describing his approach as “servant leadership.”

“I’m sitting at the bottom of the pyramid, trying to lift everybody up,” he explained. He urged founders to lead from a place of authenticity, reminding the crowd that people don’t follow perfect leaders because perfect leaders don’t exist.

Samuels spoke on staying rooted in the overall goal when things get messy. “The mission didn’t change,” he told the audience. “Did you come to follow a person, or did you come to follow and build this mission?”

He explained how clarity of purpose anchors teams through chaos, while passion and transparency attract the right tribe. Later, he drew applause when he compared facing challenges to “collecting dragons,” a metaphor for using obstacles as preparation for what’s next. Wilson echoed that sentiment through his own comeback story, recounting how reclaiming The Gathering Spot reminded him that “our journeys are not random.”

Together, the CEOs issued the crowd a clear message: Leadership isn’t about power — it’s about vision, humility, and having the courage to keep showing up when the pressure rises.

2. Claressa Shields proves that confidence is the real championship

Deja Kelly, Claressa Shields, and Shana Stephenson brought pure power to the CultureCon Sports Summit, celebrating women who continue to redefine what winning looks like. Shields, a 19-time world champion, reflected on being “the only girl in a gym full of boys” and how doubt fueled her rise: “They told me I wasn’t supposed to be there... I outlasted and outdid all of them.” Stephenson, chief brand officer for the New York Liberty, shared how she helped bring to life the team’s viral mascot, Ellie the Elephant, now a social media star in her own right. Together with Kelly, they discussed mentorship, balance, and the responsibility of shaping the next generation of athletes.

3. Ciara talks turning her creative genius into an empire of her own

When Ciara hit the stage with moderator Imani Ellis, the energy shifted instantly. Part business masterclass, part motivational sermon, she reflected on her decision to leave the traditional label system. “I was exhausted with the process, but I’ve always bet on me,” she said. That leap of faith birthed her company, Beauty Marks Entertainment, and her anthem “Level Up,” which she described as the soundtrack to her evolution as a woman, mother, and entrepreneur. The conversation explored the power of ownership and the courage it takes to start from scratch. “Ready is a decision, not a feeling,” Ellis added, capturing the spirit of Ciara’s journey.

4. Taraji P. Henson reclaims her power — and her company, TPH

This session was easily one of the most-talked-about of the day. Taraji P. Henson walked onto the stage to a standing ovation following a clip from Hidden Figures and wasted no time getting real about her career, faith, and fight for ownership. She opened up about regaining full control of her beauty brand, TPH, after a difficult battle with former partners. “Y’all didn’t see the tears… but I fought for my baby,” she told the crowd. She also spoke on the importance of self-worth and discernment in business: “You are the prize. They need you.” Between stories about her father’s belief in her, the discipline behind her craft, and the pressures of fame, Henson embodied strength and transparency. The session ended with the crowd on its feet, as Henson was presented with a CultureCon Icon Award.

5. Angela Rye and the “Native Land” crew explain how storytelling can double as acts of resistance

Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross, and Andrew Gillum brought their hit podcast, “Native Land,” to CultureCon for a panel that blended intellect, humor, and unapologetic truth-telling. Rye opened with a declaration that echoed through the hall: “We are culture. We created the math, the science, the art. We are Hip Hop.” The trio explored how storytelling can be an act of political resistance, weaving in sharp commentary on race, government accountability, and media bias. The conversation culminated in Rye’s reflection on James Weldon Johnson’s words — “True to our God, true to our native land” — as a reminder that Black identity and creativity remain acts of defiance in a world that still questions our belonging. Their message landed clear: When you control the story, you control the future.

6. Morris Chestnut reflects on longevity, typecasting, and “Watson”

Morris Chestnut’s Creative Genius conversation was a deep dive into longevity, evolution, and more. Speaking with refreshing honesty, the actor addressed one of Hollywood’s long-running labels head-on. “I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with being typecast. When I was first starting out, I just wanted to be recognized, so I would have the opportunity to work again,” he admitted. “You have to just focus on your craft. If you are typecast, then you have to continue to push forward to get opportunities to do something else.” Midway through the discussion, Chestnut was joined by his “Watson” co-stars Rochelle Aytes and Tika Sumpter, who play his ex and current love interests on the popular series.

7. Sheryl Lee Ralph reminds us that community starts at home

The crowd erupted as a clip from “Abbott Elementary” played on the screens — the perfect prelude to a heartfelt conversation between Sheryl Lee Ralph and her son, filmmaker Etienne Maurice. When Maurice asked where she found her sense of community, Ralph’s answer drew nods from the audience: “For me, it was always about the community. It was community in school, it was community in church, it was definitely community, culture, all of that, in family. So, that was my grounding foundation.”

She continued, “As an actress — as a human being — I’ve always been a loner. I’m not everybody’s friend; I’m not everybody’s cup of tea. I’m very much an outlier.” Their mutual affection and admiration radiated throughout the room.

From reclaiming brands to reshaping narratives, Day 1 of CultureCon 2025 proved why this space remains a cultural force. As the weekend continues, the energy is only rising, and the conversations are just getting started.