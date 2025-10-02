Image Image Credit Jason Mendez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A CultureCon panel in progress during the event’s 2024 iteration Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

CultureCon is returning to Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse on Oct. 4 and 5, and this year promises its most ambitious edition yet. Billed as “the biggest creative homecoming,” the conference (founded by The Creative Collective NYC’s Imani Ellis) built its reputation on uniting Black creatives, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders. For 2025, the programming expands under the theme “Take Space: The New Frontier,” which emphasizes Black creativity as central to progress across industries.

In addition to its signature panels and networking opportunities, CultureCon 2025 introduces new verticals in sports, technology, and entrepreneurship, as well as a citywide series of events leading into the main weekend. Attendees can expect everything from celebrity conversations and immersive brand activations to career-building opportunities and vendor markets spotlighting Black-owned businesses.

With a lineup that bridges Hollywood, music, sports, and business, CultureCon continues to grow as a space where creativity meets opportunity. Here are nine things to look forward to at this year’s gathering.

1. Headline speakers and star power

CultureCon 2025 brings together one of its most high-profile rosters to date. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Stephen A. Smith, Cam Newton, 2 Chainz, and Morris Chestnut have been added to the lineup, joining Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Hudson, Jesse Williams, and Michael Ealy. The mix of entertainment, music, and sports figures reflects the event’s cross-industry influence.

2. Theme: “Take Space: The New Frontier”

This year’s theme directs attention to the role of Black creativity as an essential driver of innovation. “Take Space: The New Frontier” sets the tone for panels and discussions designed to highlight expansion into new arenas and the importance of centering Black voices in shaping the future of culture, media, and business.

3. Pre-conference events and programming

Ahead of the main weekend, CultureCon Week runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 across New York City. Programming includes workshops, networking opportunities, and branded activations, providing attendees with multiple entry points before the core conference. The week concludes with a Kickoff Party on Oct. 3, establishing the celebratory tone that carries into the Brooklyn gathering.

4. New summits and vertical tracks

CultureCon is introducing expanded verticals. In addition to its creative core, 2025 programming includes sessions on sports, technology, and entrepreneurship. A larger Founder’s Summit also returns, focusing on strategies for business growth, funding, and sustainability. These additions signal a broader effort to connect cultural innovation with new markets and industries.

5. Immersive brand experiences and interactive installations

Beyond speaker sessions, CultureCon 2025 will feature branded activations and interactive spaces. Returning elements like “Activation Alley” allow attendees to engage with companies and creative campaigns through photo installations, film experiences, and storytelling booths. These activations are designed to create memorable interactions and showcase how brands invest in cultural storytelling.

6. Creative careers job fair

One of CultureCon’s cornerstone offerings is the Creative Careers Job Fair. This year’s edition provides opportunities for attendees to connect with recruiters, learn about open roles, and gain insight into career pathways across industries. By combining networking with access to hiring representatives, the job fair continues to serve as a bridge between aspiration and professional advancement.

7. Panels and conversations you won’t usually see

CultureCon’s 2025 schedule includes panels that highlight voices and topics not commonly found at other conferences. Programming ranges from reality TV-focused discussions with cast members from “Real Housewives” and “Married to Medicine” to panels on beauty, lifestyle, and travel. HBO Max will also host cast engagements, expanding the conference’s entertainment footprint.

8. Black-owned market and creative showcase

The Chase Ink Marketplace returns to spotlight Black-owned businesses and creators. Attendees can shop from a curated selection of vendors while also learning about entrepreneurial journeys through on-site showcases. By combining commerce with cultural storytelling, the marketplace emphasizes CultureCon’s commitment to supporting underrepresented founders and highlighting diverse forms of creativity.

9. Unexpected moments and surprise drops

CultureCon has a tradition of unannounced appearances and activations, and 2025 is expected to continue that trend. Attendees can look forward to surprise pop-up guests, unlisted fireside chats, and other spontaneous programming. With the official lineup still expanding, the potential for unexpected highlights remains a hallmark of the CultureCon experience.