Taraji P. Henson is now the sole owner of TPH by Taraji. As reported by WWD on Tuesday (April 8), the actress and beauty entrepreneur officially bought out the brand she launched in 2020, taking full control from beauty incubator Maesa.

“Over the past few months I have been in discussions with my partners at Maesa regarding the future of the TPH by Taraji brand, and am pleased to say we have reached a mutually beneficial agreement that has afforded me the opportunity to buy back TPH,” Henson shared to the publication. “From day one, our shared vision was to create a brand that celebrates hair and scalp with high-performance products rooted in self-care, efficacy and inclusivity.”

The financial terms haven’t been disclosed, but the move puts Henson in full control of a brand that has become a staple in beauty aisles and bathrooms across the country — particularly for Black women seeking scalp-first products that actually work.

How TPH by Taraji began as a self-care solution for Black hair and scalp health

Henson launched TPH during the early days of the pandemic, inspired by a growing awareness of mental wellness and the desire to turn wash day into a form of self-care. “We had to fall in love with ourselves or else be doomed,” she explained to the Los Angeles Times back in 2023. “Maybe this is a good time to try and change that narrative.”

She never expected to get into the beauty business, but her passion for hair care ran deep. Growing up, she was that tender-headed kid with big ideas for her hair, and by ninth grade, she’d already started styling herself. Years later, when she struggled to clean her scalp while wearing protective styles, she created her own remedy. That homemade cleanser eventually evolved into TPH’s Master Cleanse scalp wash.

“I understood very young that your scalp is your foundation,” she expressed. “It needs to be healthy in order for your hair to grow.”

Why Taraji’s brand stands out in the Black-owned beauty and haircare space

TPH by Taraji launched in over 1,800 Target stores and has since expanded into body care and home fragrance. The products are vegan, free of parabens and sulfates, and made for all hair textures — including the curlier 4C types often ignored by big brands. Henson also launched Body by TPH in 2022 and continues to push for more inclusive options across beauty shelves.

“We don’t come in all one shade, our hair is not all one way,” she said. “I want to be that brand where everybody can come and find something.”

She’s part of a powerful wave of Black women in the entertainment industry taking charge of the beauty space — from Beyoncé to Issa Rae — helping reshape an industry that has long profited from Black consumers without fully serving them. “We are a force to be reckoned with, baby,” Henson said proudly. “The culture doesn’t move without us.”