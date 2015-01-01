Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dave Chappelle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Dave Chappelle marked his “Saturday Night Live” return on Jan. 18, hosting the long-running series' first episode of the new year. The visit, which featured musical act GloRilla, is his fourth. In the past, he has taken on hosting duties for the heavily viewed post-election offering, although, last year, Bill Burr handled the episode on Nov. 9 following Donald Trump’s reelection in a consequential race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Right away, Chappelle got off a few punchlines regarding the deadly Los Angeles wildfires early in the 16-minute set. Hundreds of thousands of Angelenos have been displaced by the infernos that began in the Pacific Palisades, thousands of structures destroyed and dozens killed. As he recalled, “The moment I said yes (to hosting ‘SNL’), LA burst into flames,” adding that “it’s a tough one, know what I mean, ‘cause I’m tired of being controversial. I’m trying to turn over a new leaf and it is way too soon to do jokes about a catastrophe like that,” he said with a wink that was followed by jokes about the matter.

He also made light of other pop culture headlines and scandals before pivoting into politics. The entertainer shared a somber message about the political climate. He acknowledged that on Monday (Jan. 20) Trump will assume the White House, noting that flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter. The Georgia politician died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100. His funeral was held in the capital on Jan. 9 and attended by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Trump.

“The Chappelle Show” star proclaimed that he was unable to comment on whether the nation’s 39th leader was good at the job, but what he knew was the impact Carter had around the world. Anecdotally he shared, “I was in the Middle East years ago after I quit my show, I was trying to find out what I wanted to do with my life. While I was there, Jimmy Carter flew to Israel … and while he was in Israel, a book (“Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid”) of his was released, and its title was very controversial in Israel … People were very mad.”

The comedic orator said that despite Israeli officials' warnings to Carter, he moved forward with plans to visit Palestinian territory. Chappelle said the images of the Democrat with minimal security surrounded by locals moved him to tears. “I said, ‘I don’t know if that’s a good president, but that right there, I am sure, is a great man.’” The story was a clear juxtaposition to the incoming administration.

As he stared into the camera, he said, “The presidency is no place for petty people. So, Donald Trump, I know you watch the show. Man, remember, whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you. Whether they like you or not, they’re all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you … Good luck. Please, do better next time. Please, all of us, do better next time. Do not forget your humanity, and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine.”