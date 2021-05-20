Image Image Credit The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Barack Obama and Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Jan. 9), leaders and supporters poured into Washington, D.C.’s National Cathedral to pay their respects to former President Jimmy Carter, who died just before the new year at the age of 100. He is now the longest-lived president in the country’s history.

Among the attendees were President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their respective spouses, first lady Dr. Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff. As seen via livestream, former VPs Al Gore and Mike Pence could also be spotted along with Bill and Hillary Clinton, and George W. and Laura Bush.

One of the more notable moments took place in the second row, where Barack Obama sat next to President-elect Donald Trump and returning first lady Melania Trump. Cameras caught the two seemingly enjoying a lighthearted conversation — a far cry from their remarks about each other over the past several years. Following the homegoing, Trump was asked about the exchange during a gathering of Republican governors at his Mar-a-Largo estate.

“It did look very friendly, I must say. I didn’t realize how friendly it looked. I saw it ... before I came in and I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do,” the embattled politician expressed. “We have ... different philosophies, right? We probably do. I don’t know, we just got along. But I got along with just about everybody.”

Months before Trump won the 2024 election, Barack and his wife, Michelle Obama, took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention in support of nominee Harris. As REVOLT previously reported, both of their speeches were highly critical of their GOP opponent. “It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that [Trump] is afraid of losing to Kamala,” Barack stated at the time. “There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories [and] this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”