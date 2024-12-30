Image Image Credit Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jimmy Carter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Dec. 29), it was revealed that Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100. On Monday (Dec. 30), The Carter Center confirmed that his body will be brought to Capitol Hill for visiting supporters.

“Today, in recognition of his long and distinguished service to the nation, the Congress of the United States graciously extended an invitation to the Carter family for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter to lie in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.,” a message read. “This will allow an opportunity for the American people to pay their respects to President Carter. This invitation was respectfully and gratefully accepted.”

According to Politico, those interested can offer their condolences in person from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, the latter day of which was officially declared a National Day of Mourning. There will also be several events honoring Carter's legacy, along with traditional gestures such as flags being lowered to half-staff on federal buildings for a 30-day period. “We’re going to do a major service in Washington, D.C.,” Joe Biden made clear during a recent press conference. “That’s a formal procedure that’s underway.”

Politico added that approval from both the House and Senate are required to use the Capitol rotunda and the Lincoln catafalque (a special platform used to support a presidential casket) for a ceremony. “We will move forward with these arrangements so that the American people have the opportunity to pay their respects to President Carter before he is laid to rest,” leaders from both chambers shared in a message to James Carter III, President Carter’s son and The Carter Center.

The upcoming tributes will come during a period of increased security in and around the nation’s capital. The certification of presidential election results on Jan. 6 and President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 have already triggered necessary preparations, including fencing installed around the Capitol complex.