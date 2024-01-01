Image Image Credit Drew Angerer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jimmy Carter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It was confirmed that on Sunday (Dec. 29), Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100. The 39th U.S. president was in hospice care at his home in Plains, GA, following a series of health challenges and was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

Jimmy’s post-presidential achievements, including his Nobel Peace Prize-winning work and advocacy with Habitat for Humanity, have been celebrated as hallmarks of his legacy. “My father was a hero, not only to me, but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” his son, Chip Carter, expressed in a statement provided by The Carter Center. “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

President Joe Biden described his late peer’s many accomplishments as “extraordinary.” “Jimmy Carter lived a life measured not by words, but by deeds,” the sitting president stated. “Just look at his life’s work.” Biden also announced Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning, along with plans for an official homegoing in Jimmy’s honor. In a Medium post, Barack Obama said that he lived with “grace, dignity, justice, and service.”

Other U.S. leaders took part in celebrating Jimmy’s legacy. Bill Clinton remarked that the former commander-in-chief's “long, good life” was “guided by his faith,” and he lived to serve others “until the very end.” George W. Bush shared that he “set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations.” On Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump wrote that “we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Internationally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Jimmy “a model of compassion, empathy, and hard work.” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commended his role in brokering peace through the Camp David Accords, while French President Emmanuel Macron recognized him as “a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable.”

You can check out additional messages regarding Jimmy Carter’s death below.