On Tuesday (Oct. 1), Jimmy Carter, the United States' 39th president, turned 100, becoming the first head of state to reach that age. In celebration of the special day, Barack Obama hopped on social media to give Jimmy his flowers.

"I have always admired President Carter for many things. His accomplishments in the White House, his incredible impact since leaving office, [and] his fundamental decency," the 44th president stated in a video message. "Jimmy, thank you for your friendship, your example, and for always finding new ways to remind us that we are all created in God's image." In the post's caption, Barack acknowledged the nonprofit Carter Center and included his wife, Michelle Obama, in his well wishes to the centenarian.

President Joe Biden also took time to honor Jimmy, who lost his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in 2023. "You've always been a moral force for our nation in the world," he stated in a clip of his own. "I recognized that as a young senator. That's why I supported you so early. Your voice of courage, conviction, compassion, and most of all, a beloved friend to [Dr. Jill Biden], me, and our family. Your hopeful vision of our country, your commitment to a better world, and your unwavering belief in the power of human goodness continues to be a guiding light for all of us... Mr. President, I admire you so darn much."

According to NBC News, Jimmy brought in his birthday from his Georgia residence, where he receives hospice care. The publication added that he told relatives of his intent to remain alive until at least Oct. 15, when early voting begins in his state. Jimmy reportedly made it clear that his vote would be for Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running for the top seat on the Democratic ticket alongside Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.