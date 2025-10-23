Image Image Credit Heidi Gutman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Disney Channel and Disney XD stars take over New York City atop the world-famous Empire State Building, 3/12/12, while convening in Manhattan for Disney Channels Worldwide Kids Upfront 2012-2013. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Coco Jones’ breakout role in Let It Shine introduced her to a generation of Disney Channel fans.

Her early performances on shows like “So Random!” and “Good Luck Charlie” showcased her range and charisma.

Behind-the-scenes photos and red-carpet moments highlight her early rise in the entertainment industry.

Before she was racking up Grammy nominations and going platinum with "ICU," Coco Jones was already a star in the making — leaving her mark in Disney Channel history. Born in South Carolina and raised in Tennessee, Jones was just a kid with a dream and talent that couldn’t be ignored. Her Disney Channel debut as Roxie in the 2012 hit movie Let It Shine, made her a household name. She kept the momentum going and had us cracking up as Coco Blue on “So Random!” and again in “Good Luck Charlie.” Basically, Disney knew what they were doing.

Fast forward to 2025, and Jones' debut studio album, Why Not More?, is out, her single "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" is two-time Grammy-nominated, and she’s a leading lady on “Bel-Air.” But before all of that, she was rocking gold Pastry kicks at her Sweet 16 and tearing up stages with Mindless Behavior. These 11 throwback photos are a reminder that she’s been in her bag for a long time.

1. On set of Let It Shine with Tyler James Williams

Image Image Credit Bob Mahoney/Disney Channel via Getty images Image Alt Disney Channel's "Let It Shine" LET IT SHINE - The Disney Channel Original Movie "Let It Shine" premieres Friday, June 15, 2012 (8:00 p.m., ET/PT) and follows 16-year old Cyrus DeBarge, an aspiring musician who has a gift for rhyme yet lacks the self-confidence to take the stage and, through his rap song, tell his longtime crush Roxanne Andrews how he feels about her. After he and his best friend, Kris McDuffy enter a songwriting contest, Kris is mistakenly named the winner for a song Cyrus wrote. Fearful of being thrust into the spotlight, Cyrus panics and allows Kris to take credit for his heartfelt lyrics and soon he's standing by as Roxanne begins to fall for Kris. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before she was dropping soulful R&B bops and collecting awards, Coco Jones was holding it down on the Disney Channel stage, and this throwback is all the proof we need. Snapped on the set of Let It Shine alongside her co-star Tyler James Williams, she is seen living her Roxanne “Roxie” Andrews era in the 2012 musical that marked her breakout role. The film premiered on June 15, 2012, and quickly became a staple for every teen with a dream.

2. A sweet 16 birthday party hosted by Pastry Shoes

Image Image Credit Beck Starr/WireImage Image Alt Coco Jones' Sweet 16 Birthday Party BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: Pastry Shoes presents Coco Jones' Sweet Sixteen Birthday Party at SLS Hotel on January 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

She turned up in style for her Sweet 16 — and yes, she did it in gold Pastry kicks. This throwback from 2014 shows her glowing at her birthday bash at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, hosted by Pastry Shoes.

3. Let It Shine cast performance at NAACP Image Awards Luncheon

Image Image Credit Matt Petit/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Image Alt Disney Channel's "Let It Shine" LET IT SHINE - Stars of the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie "Let It Shine," Tyler James Williams, Coco Jones and Trevor Jackson delivered a spectacular performance, debuting two songs from the movie, at the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Luncheon on February 11, 2012. The multi-talented actors performed a special rendition of Let It Shine accompanied by a choir and dancers as the grand opener of the luncheon in the Crystal Ballroom at the historic Beverly Hills Hotel. In addition, Coco Jones showcased vocal versatility during her solo performance of Good to Be Home as part of the event program. "Let It Shine" will premiere June 2012 on Disney Channel. TREVOR JACKSON, COCO JONES, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Before Let It Shine hit our screens, Jones, alongside co-stars Williams and Trevor Jackson, lit up the stage at the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards Nominees’ Luncheon. Held in the iconic Crystal Ballroom at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the trio debuted songs from the movie, including her solo performance of “Good to Be Home,” backed by a full choir and dancers.

4. Big smiles at the Adventures in Babysitting premiere

Image Image Credit Group LA/Disney Channel Via Getty Images Image Alt The 100th Disney Channel Original Movie - "Adventures in Babysitting" Premiere 100TH DCOM "ADVENTURES IN BABYSITTING" PREMIERE - Stars, writers, directors and producers of Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) celebrated the 100th title in the blockbuster TV movie franchise, "Adventures in Babysitting," a re-imagined version of the 1980s film of the same name, premiering Friday, June 24 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney Channel. COCO JONES Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Now this is a Disney Channel deep cut! In 2016, she pulled up to celebrate the premiere of Adventures in Babysitting, the 100th Disney Channel Original Movie. It was a full-circle moment, DCOM royalty supporting DCOM history.

5. Let It Shine premiere

Image Image Credit Angela Weiss/FilmMagic Image Alt Disney's "Let It Shine" - Los Angeles Premiere LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Coco Jones arrives at Disney's 'Let It Shine' premiere held at Directors Guild Of America on June 5, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The young starlet lit up the red carpet at the Let It Shine premiere in Los Angeles back in 2012, serving teen glam in a Black and silver metallic dress paired with a silver chain and Black heels. She wore her hair in soft curls that framed her face perfectly, adding to the effortless shine of the night. A true Disney It Girl moment!

6. Winning a 2013 Radio Disney Music Award

Image Image Credit Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Image Alt 2013 Radio Disney Music Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27: Recording artist Coco Jones speaks during the 2013 Radio Disney Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 27, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

This throwback photo shows her accepting her 2013 Radio Disney Music Award and giving her speech after winning “Funniest Celebrity Take.” That same night, she performed with Mindless Behavior, yes, it was that era!

7. “Good Luck Charlie” cameo

Image Image Credit Bruce Birmelin/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Alt Disney Channel's "Good Luck Charlie" - Season Four GOOD LUCK CHARLIE - "Fright Night" Teddy and her friends go 'Halloween Caroling' to raise money for the drama club. Meanwhile, PJ and Gabe's plans for a simple night turn creepy after a neighboring mom promises to get even with them for not giving her son any trick-or-treat candy. This new "Monstober" episode of "Good Luck Charlie" premieres SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 (7:30 PM - 8:00 PM ET/PT) on Disney Channel. CYRINA FIALLO, BRIDGIT MENDLER, COCO JONES, KEVIN COVAIS Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The singer/actress had us cracking up on “Good Luck Charlie” as Teddy’s (played by Bridgit Mendler) bestie, Kelsey. She popped in for a few episodes between 2012 and 2013. This snapshot is from Season 4’s “Fright Night,” where the crew goes Halloween caroling. She held her own alongside the cast, proving early on that she was a natural on screen.

8. Radio Disney's "Next BIG Thing" moment

Image Image Credit Michael Schwartz/WireImage Image Alt Radio Disney's "N.B.T." (Next BIG Thing) Season 5 Winner And Finale Event GLENDALE, CA - DECEMBER 08: Singer Coco Jones performs during her appearance at Radio Disney's N.B.T. 'Next BIG Thing' Season 5 Finale Event at The Americana at Brand on December 8, 2012 in Glendale, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

During Radio Disney’s “Next BIG Thing’s” season five finale event in 2012 at The Americana at Brand, she performed like the star she was always meant to be. She first caught our attention on the competition series back in 2010, and her undeniable talent led her straight to a deal with Hollywood Records.

9. Lighting up the D23 Expo stage

Image Image Credit Michael Yada/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Alt ABC's Coverage Of The D23 Expo 2011 D23 EXPO - Radio Disney's musical guest Coco Jones performs for fans at Disney's D23 Expo, the ultimate event for Disney fans at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California (August 20). COCO JONES Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

She hit the D23 Expo stage in 2011 to perform for a crowd of Disney diehards at the Anaheim Convention Center. Long before the awards and red carpets, this was Jones in her element — young, hungry, and already stealing the show.

10. On tour with Mindless Behavior

Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Image Alt Mindless Behavior In Concert - Oakland, California OAKLAND, CA - JULY 5: Coco Jones performs as part of the All Around The World Tour at The Paramount Theatre on July 5, 2013 in Oakland, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

By now, it is clear that she was outside and thriving in 2013! She hit the stage at The Paramount Theatre in Oakland as part of Mindless Behavior’s “All Around The World Tour.” This is a young star holding her own alongside some of the biggest teen acts of the time.

11. Being Coco Blue on the set of “So Random!”

Image Image Credit Bruce Birmelin/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Alt Disney Channel's "So Random!" - Season One SO RANDOM! - "Episode 308" - Rufus runs into his principal and teacher at the movie theater in "Rufus: At the Movies," Victoria and Lyla talk to their dogs as a way to insult people in "Passive Animal People," Jack Sparrow encourages his siblings to venture outside the nest in "Jack Sparrow I" and Tomato Sue raps about putting ketchup on everything in "Ketchup on Everything." All this and more in an all new episode of "So Random!," airing SUNDAY, JULY 31 (7:30-8:00 p.m., ET/PT) on Disney Channel. COCO JONES, TIFFANY THORNTON Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Here’s a throwback to Jones in full character mode as Coco Blue on Disney Channel’s sketch comedy show “So Random!” This shot, snapped during season one alongside co-star Tiffany Thornton, is pure Disney nostalgia.