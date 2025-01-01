Image Image Credit NBC/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before the awards, late-night sets and viral runs, Coco Jones was laying the groundwork for one of the most dynamic R&B careers of her generation — and most of you might not have been paying full attention at that time. While What I Didn’t Tell You finally put her where she belonged and Why Not More? solidified her place there, Coco’s back catalog holds a long list of underappreciated (or possibly forgotten) gems. She navigated her Disney origins, released independent singles without major-label support, and offered raw emotion on platforms like SoundCloud and YouTube. All of these songs reveal the depth behind the voice.

This list isn’t about what charted or what got radio spins — it’s about the tracks that either flew under the radar or might have been overlooked by relatively newer fans. Some are notable for the people Coco collaborated with. Some were quietly released and forgotten. Some were simply ahead of their time. But all of them remind us that Coco’s talent has always been there, even when the biggest spotlight wasn’t.

1. Let Me Check It

The centerpiece of her Let Me Check It EP, this track is a clear declaration of independence from the overly polished image Coco Jones had been boxed into. Produced by Kiplin Evans and written by Coco herself, “Let Me Check It” flipped relationship mistrust into a chant-worthy, mid-tempo groove that blended assertiveness with vocal finesse. Lines like, “Your screen locked, password protected… if there ain’t nothin’ on your phone, let me check it” and the song’s accompanying video captured Coco in full control.

2. Glitter

Originally announced as part of a promotional collaboration with sneaker brand Love Pastry, “Glitter” (originally titled “Shine Like Glitter”) is a rarely discussed moment in Coco Jones’ early post-Disney career. The duet with country-pop artist Katie Armiger — known for tracks like “Better in a Black Dress” and “Scream” — was quietly released following a proper debut during Coco’s Sweet 16 party. Backed by a social media contest that was later abandoned, the track still stands as a sweet, motivational anthem with self-love at its core.

3. Hollyweird

“Hollyweird” marked one of Coco Jones’ most pointed and personal tracks — a sharp departure from her early image and a clear assertion of creative autonomy. Produced by U.K.-based duo Sons of Sonix, the song critiques the shallow, toxic underbelly of Los Angeles’ entertainment scene, exposing the cost of chasing beauty and fame in a plastic world. The fact that this cut was removed from streaming platforms further reinforces its deep cut status.

4. Peppermint

At one point, Coco Jones was experimenting with Hip Hop just as much as she was with R&B. The independent drop, “Peppermint,” produced by Lambert Waldrip, was one of the earliest examples of her blending sharp bars with her signature melodic delivery. The track — and video — featured high-energy, self-assured verses over a harder-than-usual beat (for her), with Coco bouncing from flow to melody like it was second nature. From the moment she declared, “Coco be the logo, YOLO, flashy like a photo,” it was clear this wasn’t the Coco tailor-made for the Disney crowd.

5. Let ‘Em Know

Released independently, “Let ’Em Know” was a major pivot moment for Coco Jones — her first single as a solo artist post-Disney. Produced by Thaddeus Dixon and written by a team that included Coco herself, the track balanced playful confidence with polished pop-R&B production. As a teenager at the time, Coco already stepped away from the machine and was carving out her voice with flirtatious but assertive lyrics like, “If I want you, I’ll let you know, you want the truth, I’ll let you know.” Delivered with poise and a touch of edge, it’s a call to women to drop the act and own their feelings — no halo needed.

6. Ghost

“Ghost” was one of the most hauntingly beautiful entries in Coco Jones’ early discography, and one that signaled a major emotional and stylistic shift. While her previous work leaned pop-forward and performance-ready, this track dived headfirst into shadowy heartbreak and unresolved trauma. On the ballad, Coco sang about the remnants of a toxic love. The recurring lyric, “I keep going to the river to pray, ’cause I need something that could wash all the pain,” mirrored a plea for healing and deliverance. It’s both soulful and chilling.

7. Woman Commando

While technically housed on Ayra Starr’s The Year I Turned 21, “Woman Commando” gives all three artists — Ayra, Anitta and Coco Jones — equal billing across major streaming platforms. And Coco makes her presence count. Over RAGEE’s Afrobeat-meets-amapiano bounce, she delivered a standout verse rooted in self-confidence and boundary-free femininity: “Go commando in this dress, Live my life like this, I'm blessed.” Essentially, this track functioned as a global girls’ anthem, with women from different parts of the world flexing in their own dialects, cadences and energies.

8. Guardian Angel

This is pure gold, and — just for this entry — has to be mentioned because of Coco’s collaborator. Long before “Abbott Elementary,” Tyler James Williams was rapping like his life depended on it on the soundtrack for Let It Shine (a Disney film in which the two also starred). “Guardian Angel” blended Coco’s powerhouse vocals with Tyler’s spoken-word flow over a poppy beat that somehow hit way harder than it had any right to. If you aren’t familiar, the track and matching visual are must-plays.

9. Miss Me When I’m Gone

“Miss Me When I’m Gone” was a midtempo plea wrapped in soft harmonies. Produced by Jackie Boyz and Cesar Da Emperor, the track leaned into that classic R&B heartbreak formula: Love letters, unspoken emotions and a quietly aching chorus that asked, “Will you prove our love is strong?” There’s no flashy production or label-engineered hooks here. Just Coco delivering a raw, vulnerable performance about needing to feel wanted while preparing for the worst.

10. Dream

Reportedly, this one was written and produced by Coco herself. Released independently, “Dream” is as intimate as it gets — no frills, just a singer crooning about wanting something real, loyal and divine. With lines like “Love me like crime, do me like time,” she toes the line between poetic and passionate, delivering a bridge that could live comfortably on a quiet storm playlist or as the last track on a handwritten Valentine’s Day mixtape. The chorus is simple but sticky — “You're my dream come true” — and is the kind of melody that loops in your head for days.

11. Just My Luck

As part of her H.D.W.Y. project, “Just My Luck” was a stunning, gut-punch ballad that blended poetic rage with spiritual clarity. Produced by Kevin Randolph and written by Coco herself, the track played like a journal entry torn out during a career crisis — complete with gaslighting, racial microaggressions and an industry that tried to box her in. Lines like, “Does my confidence offend you? Is my melanin offensive?,” and, “Still I rise, what they raised me on, I guarantee,” will likely make those unfamiliar hit the rewind button. This track was about rejection and survival in spaces that never wanted her voice to grow past cute. Nothing less than fearless.