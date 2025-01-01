Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Kim Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Social media users owe Lil' Kim an apology and plenty of thanks, as her prayers for rain to provide relief to Los Angeles have been answered. Several parts of the county have been devastatingly impacted by wildfires that have burned through thousands of homes and buildings since Jan. 7. The decimation of communities has been unprecedented damage suffered in California’s history.

The “Lighters Up” rapper tapped into her more spiritual side a week ago when she tweeted, “Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires. This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God make it monsoon in LA.”

As fate would have it, on Saturday (Jan. 25), night rainfall began to douse parts of the southern region, giving firefighters relief in their exhaustive efforts to contain the blazes that have been fueled by strong winds and dry vegetation. Heavy precipitation and thunderstorms are expected to last through Tuesday, with some areas being placed under flood warnings.

Hip Hop fans who recalled the hitmaker’s prayers were quick to connect the dots back to her. “Wait … Lil Kim really made it monsoon in LA!” a Twitter user enthusiastically typed. Another wrote, “Man, I could cry. Thank you, Lord, for the rain. LA needed it really bad[ly]. [And] thank you, Lil Kim, for the monsoon,” wrote another. One fan, who shared a snapshot of the week’s forecast, commented, “Lil Kim got in her prayer closet for LA and look.”

However, days earlier several people were not as gracious in their message about the Queen Bee. Her well-intended tweet about rain was initially criticized as some confused the requests as a plea for another round of devastation caused by a natural disaster. The New York lyricist took some of the jokes on the chin before she finally addressed the outlandish and mostly comical reactions.

“What’s happening is devastating, and what LA really needs right now is rain — so what’s the issue? Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain?” she asked in a subsequent tweet. Kim added, “I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that’s been affected by this.”

More than two dozen people were killed by the wildfires, and tens of thousands more displaced. While the rain is a welcome relief, concerns of potential debris flowing from scorched areas have risen. The National Weather Service warned, “While damaging debris flows are not the most likely outcome, there is still a lot of uncertainty with this storm. The threat is high enough to prepare for the worst-case scenario.” Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order expediting recovery efforts, which include the installation of barriers to prevent toxic ash runoff.