On Tuesday (Jan. 14), Lil Kim shared a message in support of those affected by the devastation in Los Angeles. “Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires,” she expressed on social media. “This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God makes it monsoon in LA.” Several users shared criticism in the comments regarding the spiritual request, as a monsoon could potentially exacerbate any damage caused. “Oh, you got a natural disaster, how about another one?” one person sarcastically wrote. Others seemed to understand Kim’s intentions and instead offered humorous responses to the confusion.

On Thursday (Jan. 16), Kim returned to Twitter to clarify her stance. “What LA really needs right now is rain. So, what’s the issue?” the Brooklyn legend asked. “Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this.” In a subsequent tweet, the Queen Bee provided a textbook definition of the word monsoon “for anyone that’s confused.”

To date, at least 27 people have perished as a result of the wildfires. As REVOLT previously reported, the largest of the blazes were in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton neighborhoods. More than 150,000 people have been displaced by the deadly weather and a state of emergency remains in effect as authorities battle for complete containment.

In an official statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed $2.5 billion in funding for the continued response of the wildfires and “jumpstart recovery efforts.” “California is organizing a Marshall Plan to help Los Angeles rebuild faster and stronger – including billions in new and accelerated state funding so we can move faster to deliver for the thousands who’ve lost their homes and livelihoods in these firestorms,” he said. “To the people of Los Angeles: We have your back.”