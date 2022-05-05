Image Image Credit Momodu Mansaray / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones, Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coco Jones is serving up a bit of that ‘90s type of R&B vibes on her debut album, Why Not More? The 14-track project features the breakout record “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” that won her the Best R&B Performance Grammy at the awards ceremony in February and a short list of guest vocals from YG Marley, London On Da Track, and Future.

The LP was released on April 25, just a little over two weeks before she embarks on a 33-date tour to promote the body of work in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Her promotional run for the new music has been a reminder that the ladies are remaining laser-focused on infusing love into the genre. So, for some, it may have come as a surprise to hear “Most Beautiful Design” with London and Future.

Jones spoke with “Sway’s Universe” on April 30 about the synergy of the song that gives fans a listen at the “Mask Off” artist bearing a bit of his vulnerable side. On the track, he raps, “Yeah, they tryna treat me like I’m not part of the human race, yeah, so I went out of space ever since, yeah/ They tryna treat me like a womanizer, and I don’t wanna be like that, yeah/ A woman to me so amazing’, yeah, the most beautiful design God made/ Stayed by my side like my road dog, and you always on time, never miss a roll call.”

The “Bel-Air” actress told Sway and crew, “I was really impressed and glad that I got to, like, have a song where Future is showing the softer side of himself and bigging up women.” The trap star’s lyrical trademark includes boasting about having a collection of women and refusing to apologize when he is caught cheating, just to name a few. Morality aside, the songs like “My Collection” and “Low Life” are catchy and have replay value, but with Jones, his toned-down ego can be equally appreciated.

“I mean, I feel like a lot of music, R&B and rap, we all do the toxic thing, and that’s very much a common thing we all talk about, but that was so refreshing, and I really gotta big up London On Da Track, who was the bridge for both of our worlds to really co-exist,” said the songstress as she added, “I feel like R&B and rap, like, that used to be the thing. That used to be the thing, and I was so glad I got to bring that back in a way with my album.”

Future is used to being labeled toxic and embraces it in his music

“People have their own definition of what toxic is,” he said in a 2022 interview with GQ. Moreover, ATLien claimed, “[These women] all were toxic to me. They just don’t want to admit it,” as he alluded to his exes. That April he released his album I Never Liked You Anyway. The video for his single, “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems, ignited a flurry of reactions on social media as the rapper portrayed the fictional medieval “Toxic King.” Outside opinions, though, have not affected his art. He said, "This project is about sometimes having an open heart, handling everybody with open arms, man. You are going to get the bad end of the situation. Sometimes people out there try to make you seem like the suspect. Really, you are the victim."

Take a listen to "Most Beautiful Design" below.