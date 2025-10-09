Image Image Credit Stephen Lovekin / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Mariah Carey and actor Nick Cannon attend their Halloween Eve Costume Party at Marquee on October 30, 2008 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Halloween costumes are serious business in Hollywood, especially for couples. Over the years, we’ve seen some of our favorites pop out as movie characters, legendary musicians, or even other couples.

It goes without saying, but celebrity couples have delivered a lot of great costume moments, some from couples still going strong to those who've since parted ways. For that reason, we’ve narrowed it down to couples who stuck with the same theme, like Beyoncé and JAY-Z transforming into Barbie and Ken, or Ciara and Russell Wilson paying tribute to The Carters themselves.

With that in mind, see 17 of our favorite celebrity couple Halloween costumes below — in no particular order.

1. Russell Wilson and Ciara as JAY-Z and Beyoncé

It doesn’t get more iconic than one power couple dressing as another. For Halloween, Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed up as The Carters — Beyoncé and JAY-Z's super duo — in their “APES**T” video. They put their own spin on it, replacing the portrait of Mona Lisa in the background with Michelle and Barack Obama. It’s a small change, but definitely a good one.

2. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as Jocelyn and Tedros from “The Idol”

Though short-lived, HBO’s “The Idol” still had fans. Among them were John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who went all in for Halloween as The Weeknd’s Tedros and Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn.

3. DDG and Halle Bailey as Lucky and Justice in ‘Poetic Justice’

Poetic Justice is one of those classics we’ll never get tired of. DDG and Halle Bailey paid tribute by dressing as Lucky and Justice from the film. You can’t tell us the “Angel” singer doesn’t look just like Janet Jackson, and honestly, we’d love to see her play the R&B legend in a biopic.

4. Beyoncé and JAY-Z as Barbie and Ken

Beyoncé and JAY-Z stepped straight out of Barbie’s world for Halloween 2016. She dressed as Black Barbie in a pink fur coat, while Hov came through as a collector’s edition Ken. Seriously, could Blue Ivy and Rumi have cooler parents?

5. Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma as Dorothy Dandridge and Harry Belafonte Jr.

For Halloween 2020, Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma paid homage to icons Dorothy Dandridge and Harry Belafonte. Their looks were custom-made by costume designer Dash Holcomb.

“This was the first year I had a boyfriend and was in the same city as them for Halloween, so I wanted to do a couple look,” Harlow told PAPER. “We already love matching fits, so matching costumes are definitely for us. Dorothy Dandridge and Harry Belafonte were a young Black couple in Hollywood, and with me making my move to LA, it felt very fitting.”

6. Serena Page and Kordell Beckham as Dionne and Murray from ‘Clueless’

“I hate when you call me woman,” Serena Page captioned her and Kordell Beckham’s Clueless-inspired costumes, referencing Dionne’s line from the coming-of-age classic. Bonus points for them giving us not one, but two different costumes that year.

7. Eniko and Kevin Hart as Gina and Martin

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, gave us Martin and Gina from the ‘90s sitcom for Halloween 2015. The comedian hilariously captioned the post in his Martin Lawrence voice with hashtags like “#GiveMeTheLushes” and “#GinaGinaGinnnnnaaaaa.”

8. Nelly and Ashanti’s ‘G.I. Joe’ costumes

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nelly and Ashanti attend Nelly's Halloween Birthday Celebration on October 31, 2023 in Fairburn, Georgia Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Nelly, whose birthday falls just days after Halloween, threw a G.I. Joe (or as he called it, J.I. Moe) party in 2023. He suited up as Snake Eyes, while Ashanti kept with the military theme.

9. Ayesha and Steph Curry as Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Every Halloween, Dub Nation knows it can count on the Currys to deliver something iconic. In 2021, they channeled Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

10. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne as Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Rest in peace, Ozzy Osbourne. Before he passed, the rock legend left us with plenty of moments to remember, music and otherwise. Case in point: he and Sharon dressed as Kanye West and Bianca Censori. The “Ordinary Man” artist went with all-black à la Mr. West, while Sharon hilariously pulled off the purple pillow over a sheer bodysuit that Bianca wore just months earlier.

11. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice

Image Image Credit Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid attend Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party Sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Party City at Lavo NYC Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd managed to pull off quite the stylish tribute to Tim Burton's 1988 classic, Beetlejuice. The supermodel recreated Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz look with a lace version of the character’s red bridal gown. Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning singer took on the titular character himself.

13. JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez as Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen

No roundup of celebrity Halloween costumes is complete without at least one Disney princess. Fortunately, “Love Island USA” Season 6 couple JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez went as Tiana and Prince Naveen from The Princess and the Frog. Her golden platforms and thigh-high socks were so adorable.

14. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade as Milli Vanilli

Milli Vanilli’s Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan took home Best New Artist at the 32nd annual Grammy Awards in 1990. As we all know, they later lost the golden gramophone statue after their lip-syncing scandal. However, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade revived their Grammy-winning moment anyway for Halloween in 2017.

15. Monet McMichael and Jalen Noble as Storm and Wolverine

Image Image Credit Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Monet McMichael (L) attends Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto at Marquee on October 31, 2023 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Heidi Klum's 22nd annual Halloween party had a few X-Men in the house, thanks to Monet McMichael and Jalen Noble. The couple dressed as Storm and Wolverine, respectively. You might even say they gave the on-screen versions a run for their money.

16. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon as firefighters

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon attend a Halloween party at Marquee on October 30, 2008 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were easily one of the hottest couples of their era, so it was only right that the “Obsessed” singer chose to dress as a sexy firefighter. She added her own revealing touch to the bunker gear, with a red bra and garter straps peeking out underneath, while Cannon went the more traditional route. To top it all off, the couple reportedly made their grand entrance at NYC’s Marquee nightclub riding on the back of a firetruck.

17. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert as Garth and Wayne from ‘Wayne’s World’

The two gave us their best impression of Mike Myers’ Wayne and Dana Carvey’s Garth during Halloween 2021.