Halloween used to be all about trick-or-treating, but now adults have completely taken over. It’s no longer just a night for kids to score candy; it’s an excuse for grown folks to dress up, show out and hit the party scene. Over the years, we’ve seen the rise of “sexy” costumes — whether it's a nurse, police officer or bunny — and pop culture tributes that keep popping up at every Halloween bash.

But let’s be honest, some of these costumes have been done to death. At this point, they’ve lost their originality and become an easy fallback when you don’t have a new idea. If you’ve worn the same thing three years in a row, it might be time to switch it up. From overused superhero getups to tired celebrity costumes, these looks need to be retired for good. Here’s a list of the most played out Halloween costumes that we need to leave behind.

1. Sexy nurse

The sexy nurse costume has been on life support for far too long. Year after year, people fall back on this cliché, hoping the combination of a short skirt and a stethoscope will pass as creative. While it once turned heads, it’s now a stale go-to for anyone looking for an easy, last-minute costume. It’s time to give this look a permanent break and let it rest.

2. Harley Quinn

When Suicide Squad dropped in 2016, Harley Quinn became the Halloween costume of the year. But after nearly a decade of baseball bats, pigtails and "Daddy's Lil Monster" tees, it’s clear we’ve reached oversaturation. The look no longer feels fresh or edgy — it’s become a repeat offender at every party. It’s time to leave Harley in Gotham and explore new, more inventive characters.

3. Catwoman

Whether it's Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer or Zoë Kravitz, Catwoman’s black leather catsuit has been on repeat for decades. While it’s undeniably a sleek, iconic look, it’s also one that’s been done every Halloween in some variation. If you’re going to go for a fierce villain, there are plenty of others to choose from that won’t feel like a costume cop-out. Time to hang up those claws for something fresher.

4. Witch

The witch costume may be a Halloween staple, but it’s also one of the most overdone. We’ve seen every version possible — from spooky to sultry — but none of them scream originality anymore. The black hat, broom and cape have lost their appeal as a go-to look. Unless you’re going full avant-garde with it, this costume is ready to be retired.

5. Police officer

The police officer costume is just another example of a once-bold look that’s now nothing but basic. It’s predictable, uninspired and lacks any sort of modern twist. From the handcuffs to the aviators, this uniform has been on the Halloween scene for far too long. It’s time to look for something that packs more creativity and surprise.

6. Cheerleader

There’s nothing particularly exciting or original about the cheerleader costume anymore. The pleated skirts and pom-poms have been done to death, and unless you're channeling a specific pop culture moment, it feels like a lazy choice. What might have been cute in high school has now lost its energy in the adult Halloween scene. It’s time to leave the spirit sticks at home and come up with something more inventive.

7. Sexy bunny

The Playboy-inspired bunny costume had its moment, but that moment has long passed. With nothing more than a corset, fishnets and bunny ears, this costume screams "last-minute afterthought." While it might’ve felt iconic once, it’s now just repetitive and lacking originality. It’s time to hop into something new and exciting.

8. Sexy kitten

Drawing on some whiskers and putting on a headband with ears is the definition of low-effort Halloween. The sexy kitten costume is an easy fallback, but it’s one we’ve all seen too many times to count. What was once playful now just feels unimaginative and overdone. Let’s leave the cat ears behind and go for something with more claws and creativity.

9. Devil

The devil costume is a Halloween favorite, but it’s become the go-to for anyone who couldn’t think of anything else. Throwing on red horns and a pitchfork doesn’t exactly scream “inventive” anymore. Whether it's dressed up with lingerie or kept simple, it’s been done far too often to have the same impact. Let’s leave this fiery look behind and move on to something new.

10. Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy’s green bodysuit and leaf-covered look has had a strong run, but it’s time for a new character to take the spotlight. From comic book conventions to Halloween, this look has been done to death, with little variation. While she’s a fierce villain, dressing up as Ivy doesn’t pack the same punch it used to. Let’s let this plant-loving vixen take a rest for now.

11. Baywatch lifeguard

Dressing up as a Baywatch lifeguard was fun when the show was at its peak, but now it feels outdated and predictable. The red swimsuit and whistle combo no longer have the impact they once did. Unless you’re in Malibu with a real rescue mission in mind, it’s time to let this look drift into the past. Find a costume that’s a little less dated and a lot fresher.

12. Cowboy/cowgirl

The cowboy and cowgirl costume isn’t just a classic, it’s become a Halloween crutch. Throwing on a pair of boots, a hat and some fringe may seem easy, but it’s far from exciting. This Western theme has been riding into Halloween parties for decades now, and it’s lost any sense of creativity. Time to hang up the spurs and lasso in a new look.

13. Celebrity couples (Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West)

Dressing up as celebrity couples might’ve been a moment, but it’s turned into an overplayed trend. Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and even Cardi B and Offset have been done so many times it’s hard to keep count. While we love these icons, the constant tributes have become tired and predictable. Let’s leave this one in the past and come up with something that really makes a statement.