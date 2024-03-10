Image Image Credit Cole Burston/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fashion Nova appeared to be making fun of Drake with a new Halloween costume accessory. As Twitter user itsavibe shared on Thursday (Oct. 3), the website is selling a "BBL Booty" costume prop – a presumed callback to Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" diss. In addition, the model showcasing the item, a literal butt pad, wore an outfit similar to Drake's from the "8AM in Charlotte" video, complete with colorful hair clips and a hoodie with "Papi" adorned on the front.

As REVOLT previously reported, Boomin dropped the "BBL Drizzy" instrumental as a response to Drake during the latter's rap battle with Kendrick Lamar and others. On "Push Ups," the OVO head honcho rapped, "Metro, shut your h** a** up and make some drums, n**ga."

"The drum thing was laughable, so I let it slide, but what we not gon’ do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved," Boomin tweeted at the time. "BBL Drizzy" quickly went viral after scores of artists created songs using the beat, which sampled an AI-generated track created by King Willonius. Notably, Drake briefly hopped on the instrumental during his "U My Everything" collaboration with Sexyy Red.

Despite Fashion Nova's perceived jab, the For All The Dogs star appears to have moved on from his war with Lamar. Back in August, he surprised fans at a PARTYNEXTDOOR concert and revealed that a project from the two is on the way. “On behalf of me and PARTY, we’ve been working on something for y’all,” Drake stated. “So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, [a] PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be waiting right there for you." Unfortunately, no other details were provided on what's become a highly anticipated joint effort.