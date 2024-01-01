Image Image Credit Carmen Mandato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (May 24), Sexyy Red unveiled a new body of work titled In Sexyy We Trust, a project that was led by the viral hit "Get It Sexyy." What might already be the most talked-about cut on the project is "U My Everything," a collaboration alongside Drake.

Produced by Tay Keith, the ode to lovers surprised listeners by switching to Metro Boomin's viral "BBL Drizzy" instrumental in the middle of the OVO star's verse. "Why you love me? Still a mystery, me and the surgeon got history/ I changed a lot of girls' lives for real, they need a new body, they hittin' me/ BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it," he cleverly rapped.

Released in the heat of Drake's rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, Metro's "BBL Drizzy" functioned as a diss to the Canadian rapper that anyone could rap over -- and many did -- effectively creating an unending series of shots to the For All The Dogs talent. The St. Louis producer even promised whoever used the instrumental best a free beat and a $10,000 cash prize.

Regarding "U My Everything," fans on social media considered Drake's chess move genius. "[This is] exactly what I said he should’ve done," wrote Arianejayyy, continuing, "Because the way I would’ve made an entire song out of 'BBL Drizzy'... [Metro] did say the hardest verse could have the beat." Another user, NerdAtCoolTable, added, "We all knew Drake was getting on that ‘BBL Drizzy’ beat. He had to do that for the love of the game." Not everyone approved of the gesture, with OlDirtyDennis tweeting, "Drake rapping on 'BBL Drizzy' in a hilarious attempt to get in on the joke. Aht, aht, aht. [We're] still laughing at you, not with you."

Check out plenty of other responses to "U My Everything" -- along with a full stream of Sexyy Red's In Sexyy We Trust project -- below.