Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU” is officially getting a remix. Today (April 18), the rapper announced that Travis Scott, Chris Brown, and Sexyy Red will be on the updated track, slated to be released tomorrow (April 19).

She shared the official cover art on Instagram, which included an image of herself wearing a black bodysuit. Designed by Gaurav Gupta, it featured a golden metal cast in the shape of hands at the bust. Minaj notably wore the look several times throughout her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.”

Underneath her announcement post, musicians like JT, Kidd Kenn, Maliibu Miitch, and several more showed support for the upcoming release. The City Girls artist commented fire emojis.

Minaj and Brown have a plethora of collaborations spanning the past decade. “Right By My Side,” “Only,” and “Love More” are among some of their hits together. Meanwhile, the New York rapper teamed up with Sexyy Red for “Pound Town 2” in 2023, their only joint effort to date.

On the other hand, Scott and Minaj both appeared on Farruko and Bad Bunny’s “Krippy Kush (Remix)” in 2017. She also sampled the Houston native’s "Pornography” for “Pink Birthday” from her most recent album, Pink Friday 2.

Minaj initially teased a new rendition of “FTCU” in January on Twitter: “If there were a male rapper featured on the third verse of ‘FTCU,’ who would be your guess?” In April, she also hinted at Red being on the track.

“You got your verse for ‘FTCU’? Finna drop the remix, [Sexyy Red],” Minaj wrote on the platform. “Left ‘Pound Town’ to go ‘FTCU.’ A remix for a remix?” The “SkeeYee” artist also suggested doing a music video, to which the 41-year-old suggested having their kids do it due to her tour obligations.