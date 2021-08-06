Image Image Credit Pierre Mouton / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Savannah James and LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sports and celebrity culture are easily two of today's most beloved, if not the biggest, pastimes worldwide. When the two collide, fans, including ourselves at times, evidently can’t help but pay attention.

LeBron and Savannah James, for example, met in high school and have been locked in every step of his record-setting NBA career. Meanwhile, the NFL has given us couples like Russell Wilson and R&B queen Ciara, or Jalen Hurts and Bryonna Burrows, who tied the knot months after he helped the Philadelphia Eagles secure their Super Bowl LIX victory. Obviously, love extends well beyond football and basketball, with tennis, track and field, and even gymnastics producing some legendary couples, too.

In honor of that, REVOLT rounded up 11 of our favorite sports couples across basketball, football, and more. Take a look below.

1. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade

There’s a pretty good case to be made for naming them one of today’s ultimate sports power couples, even so many years after Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA. They met at a Super Bowl party, followed by them dating (and eventually going public) years later. The couple has too many highlights to name, but just a few include them advocating for LGBTQ+ rights alongside their daughter Zaya, co-authoring a children's book, and gracing more than a few magazine covers together.

2. LeBron and Savannah James

We’ve seen LeBron James dominate basketball courts for decades, but it’s pretty obvious his best teammate is Savannah. Married since 2013, the high school sweethearts have raised three kids together: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. Savannah was always one of the more reserved basketball wives — which is likely part of why the internet loves her as much as they do — with her sometimes peeling back the curtain on home life and marriage via her podcast, “Everybody’s Crazy." She and LeBron have the kind of love you don’t find just anywhere.

3. Jalen Hurts and Bryonna Burrows

Image Image Credit TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jalen Hurts and Bryonna Burrows went viral after sharing a kiss on the field following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2025 Super Bowl win, and just months after that moment, they officially tied the knot. “You can call her my wife,” the football MVP confirmed to Men’s Health. The couple, who first met at the University of Alabama, had gotten engaged the year before.

4. Ciara and Russell Wilson

She’s a Grammy winner with multiple platinum-certified albums under her belt. He took the Seattle Seahawks all the way to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. Ciara and Russell Wilson have both achieved plenty on their own, but together, they're an absolute powerhouse in terms of sports and music. Plus, it's impossible not to love how they consistently show up for each other, whether it's the "Goodies" singer cheering from the stands with their kids or Wilson surprising her with beautiful romantic gestures.

5. Stephen and Ayesha Curry

Steph Curry, like several others on this list, has given us endless memorable moments in basketball, but his marriage to Ayesha is arguably just as fun to watch, especially off the court. The couple married in 2011, long after meeting as teens at a youth group, and, since then, the Currys have done it all. They’ve hit the red carpet, blessed the internet with some courtside moments, and of course, continued raising their beautiful family.

“Every time I look at you, I still feel like I'm the 19-year-old girl in this picture with butterflies in my stomach and not enough words to express how I feel,” she wrote on Valentine’s Day. “I love you so much and it just grows with every beat of my heart.”

6. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Some of us have probably heard a bit too much about Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ relationship, especially after he called himself "the catch" on "The Pivot Podcast.” Internet debates aside, these two actually make a really cute couple. They met through the invite-only dating app Raya, and apparently, Owens didn’t even realize he was talking to one of the world’s most decorated gymnasts at the time. They eventually tied the knot with a destination wedding in Cabo in 2023.

7. Candace Parker and Anna Petrakova

According to Anna Petrakova, she didn't feel fireworks right away after meeting Candace Parker at Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg in 2012. However, after a few "drunken nights" led to their first kiss, the pair told TIME they spent “three years” denying their feelings before finally realizing they were “lying to ourselves.” Fast forward to 2019, the couple got married and then started expanding their family.

8. Anthony and Marlen Davis

Anthony Davis is one of the NBA’s quieter superstars (though no less great), and that privacy more or less extends to his marriage to Marlen Davis. The couple first hit the red carpet together at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and by 2021, they were officially married. According to People, however, the two have actually been together since “at least 2017,” and are happily raising their children.

9. Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson

When Allyson Felix was busy dominating the Olympic track, her husband Kenneth Ferguson was always right by her side, and not just figuratively. A former star hurdler himself, he’s been one of the world champion’s loudest supporters from the start, especially since they both competed at 2002’s USA Track and Field Junior National Championships. Apart from being sports legends, they are also wonderful parents who might be raising more future athletes.

10. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

In terms of sheer star power, there are probably not many couples that come close to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player ever, found her perfect partner in the Reddit co-founder during a fateful breakfast in Rome. By 2017, they'd married and welcomed their first child, Alexis Jr., and then continued growing their family.

11. Kobe and Vanessa Bryant

Image Image Credit Mathew Imaging / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

“I love you for now, forever, and for always,” Vanessa Bryant wrote in a tribute on what would've been Kobe’s 46th birthday. Though the basketball legend and father of four tragically passed away in 2020, he and Vanessa shared nearly two decades together. In the years since, her strength in preserving Kobe’s legacy and raising their daughters has only reinforced why they’ll always be one of sports' most beloved couples.