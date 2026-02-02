Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell and Clipse’s Pusha T and Malice performing at the 2026 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The 2026 Grammys featured an onstage reunion between Clipse and Pharrell Williams.

The performance marked Clipse’s first Grammy nomination since the 45 th annual award show.

annual award show. Pusha T said Clipse winning a Grammy would be a long-awaited, full-circle achievement – and they took home the Best Rap Performance award.

Clipse delivered yet another memorable award show performance at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday (Feb. 1). Joined by Pharrell Williams as two of the three rap acts announced to perform — the third being Tyler, The Creator — the duo treated the crowd and viewers at home to a fan-favorite song from their latest album, Let God Sort Em Out. Clipse performed a live, choir-backed rendition of “So Far Ahead” -- the stage was doused in red lights that reflected off their black-and-white suits while Pharrell’s vocals filled the venue. Toward the end, snow fell from above as the audience roared with applause. To relive Clipse and Pharrell’s 2026 Grammy performance, click here.

Let God Sort Em Out (No. 1 on REVOLT’s Best Rap Albums of 2025 list) and several songs featured on the project helped earn Clipse five total nominations. The LP was nominated for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, where it competed against the likes of Kendrick Lamar’s GNX and Tyler’s CHROMAKOPIA.

Elsewhere, “Chains & Whips” won Best Rap Performance, “So Be It” competed for Best Music Video, and “The Birds Don’t Sing” was in the running for Best Rap Song. Notably, 2026’s ceremony marked Clipse’s first time being nominated since the 45th annual Grammy Awards, when they were up for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for Justin Timberlake’s “Like I Love You.”

In a 2025 interview with Billboard, Pusha T said winning a Grammy would be a “well-deserved full-circle moment” for Clipse. “The Grammys is definitely the high-water mark for musical achievement. And this is what you do it for,” Malice added. “So, it would definitely mean a lot, for sure.”

Let us know what you thought about their Grammys performance after watching above – and if you missed our exclusive interview with Clipse, where they discussed their bond and legacy, be sure to check that out here.