As revealed by GQ, a Pusha T verse on “So Be It” targeted Travis Scott, not Kanye West as fans initially believed.

The diss stemmed from a tense 2023 studio moment in Paris and Travis’ perceived disloyalty involving Drake.

The track is the latest from Clipse’s upcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out.

Clipse’s Tuesday (June 17) release, “So Be It,” was already being dissected for its cold-blooded closing verse when a GQ article confirmed what many suspected: At least one of the bars is directed at Travis Scott. But in light of Pusha T’s full comments, that may not be the only line aimed his way.

Over a sinister Pharrell Williams beat, Pusha rapped, “You cried in front of me, you died in front of me, Calabasas took your b**ch and your pride in front of me.” The couplet immediately had the internet pointing to Kanye West, especially given the long-documented fallout between the two. But now, it’s just as plausible — if not more so — that La Flame was the sole target. In the same verse, Push followed up with, “Heard Utopia had moved right up the street, and her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat.”

GQ sheds new light on Pusha T’s Travis Scott diss in an extended Clipse interview

GQ’s newly published excerpt appeared to confirm that the barbs were indeed about Scott and stemmed from a 2023 encounter in Paris. During a Clipse session, the Cactus Jack frontman interrupted his peers to play music from his latest album, UTOPIA. Push described the moment as disingenuous, especially since Scott inexplicably left out Drake’s “MELTDOWN” verse, which zeroed in on Pharrell’s legacy by mocking the jewelry Drake had acquired from him.

“He sees me and [Malice] there… smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f**king monkey dance,” Pusha recalled. “And then a week later you hear ‘MELTDOWN.’” Push added that Scott had a pattern of neutrality-turned-opportunism, referencing moments like “SICKO MODE” and his support of Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” diss at Rolling Loud. “He don’t have no picks, no loyalty to nobody,” Push stated before flatly calling him “a whore.” “He’ll cling onto whatever he feels is hot.”

Given the new context, some fans are now reevaluating the entire final verse of “So Be It” as one extended message to Scott. The opening line, “You cried in front of me, you died in front of me,” could reference how Push perceived his performative behavior in Paris, particularly as it contrasted with his later affiliations.

Other bars, like “The 'net gon' call it the way that they see it, but I got the video, I can share and A.E. it,” hint at footage from the Paris session and name-drop Alexander “AE” Edwards, Tyga’s longtime friend — another subtle link to Scott’s relationship history with Kylie Jenner.

While Kanye West may still be a thematic presence — especially given Pusha’s earlier GQ comments describing Ye as someone who “showed me the weakest sides of himself” — the lyrical focus of “So Be It” seems increasingly directed at the “FE!N” star.

Let God Sort Em Out promises more unfiltered honesty

“So Be It” will appear on Clipse’s upcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out, executive produced entirely by Pharrell and slated for release on July 11. The project marks Pusha T and Malice’s first full-length collaboration since 2009’s Til the Casket Drops, and appearances are expected from Lamar, John Legend and Stove God Cooks.

As for the rest of the album, Push made it clear that this is both a lyrical return and a personal purge. “Everybody you mentioned today, bro, I promise you, they did the underhanded, weird s**t,” he said to GQ. “This s**t ain’t coming out of nowhere.”

Check out Pusha T’s hard-hitting closing verse from “So Be It” below:

You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b**ch and your pride in front of me / Heard Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat / The ‘net gon’ call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it / They wouldn't believe it, but I can’t unsee it / Lucky I ain’t TMZ it, so be it, so be it