Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images and Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat is on an unstoppable winning streak with his streams, which have secured him several A-list celebrity guests and major invitations, such as to the Grammy Awards and BET Awards. Tonight (June 12), the Twitch sensation is teaming up with one of his favorite artists, who will likely continue to help him pull in views well into the millions.

Beginning at 8 p.m. EST he will be joined by Drake as the duo makes good on the promise to give 20 lucky OVO supporters the chance of a lifetime: to direct a music video for the 6 God’s song “SOMEBODY LOVES ME,” featured on his and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s album Some Sexy Songs 4 U.

Kai announced the special live stream in an Instagram Story, thanking countless visionaries who submitted their ideas. “We were blown away by the creativity and thought poured into each submission,” he wrote on Wednesday (June 11). The duo originally planned to select the winners, who will receive $15,000 each, totaling $300,000, to bring their concepts to fruition that day. However, the task of reviewing all the submitted video treatments required additional time.

The post continued, “Drake and I [are] gonna go through some of the submission[s] with you guys, share some of my favorites, and some of the not-so-good ones, and let y’all know which 20 [people] are getting money to bring their treatments to life!” The rules were simple: Submit an idea for a video inspired by any 30-second to one-minute time stamp from the song by May 24.

The announcement ignited an uproar of reaction on social media when countless people noticed that June 12 also marks the first of two Toronto stops on Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Grand National Tour.” Tonight’s performance kicks off at 7 p.m., just one hour before Kai's broadcast, while the second show is set for the following day.

Fans suspect Drake and Kai’s livestream is another maneuver to fuel his ongoing rap beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's lyrical feud reached a climax last summer during their lethal volley of diss records like “Not Like Us.” That track also happens to be at the heart of a legal battle that the Compton MC’s rap nemesis is battling against Universal Music Group. Now, several social media users have drawn their own conclusions about Kai and Drake’s streaming event.

“It’s starting to feel like a pattern. When Dot was set to perform at the Super Bowl, Drake flew off to Australia. When Kendrick’s tour hit Toronto, Drake is preparing to do a Kai Cenat stream. And let’s not forget, he filed a lawsuit right around the release of the GNX album,” read one tweet.

Other social media users are making it clear that they’re not buying into speculative theories that Drake was deploying a petty tactic amidst the ongoing feud. Regardless of anyone’s true intentions, many Hip Hop fans will either be focused on enjoying Kendrick’s latest performance, or they’ll be tapped in to Twitch for the livestream with Drake.