Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After going viral too many times to keep track and collaborating with countless celebrities across music and beyond, Kai Cenat has officially opened up enrollment for Streaming University, his school for aspiring content creators. Announced on Tuesday (May 6) night, he broke the news alongside a Hogwarts-themed trailer video.

"I'm excited to extend to you a most heartfelt welcome to the very first class of Streamer University. Here, you will find a school where chaos is encouraged and content is king," he said. “I look forward to seeing you all on campus for our first-ever semester."

The Hogwarts-inspired trailer

In the hilarious video, Cenat prepared to mail out letters, assuming his fellow AMP House collaborator Chrisnxtdoor had gotten him an owl. Turns out, it was actually a chicken. "What the hell?" he said, confused. "I need these letters delivered. Are you blind?" Viewers then watched him toss the chicken out the window — spoiler alert: it didn't take flight — before hopping into his flying car and delivering them himself to the tune of Jim Jones' "We Fly High.”

How to enroll in Kai Cenat’s Streamer University

For those interested, fans and creators alike can apply to Cenat’s Streamer University through the official website, where they have the option of attending as either students or professors. The first semester is only accepting 150 applicants, though that may change in the future, given that over a million visitors crashed the site on day one.

“Streamer University will be [an] all-inclusive trip paid to where all creators will be living on a college campus for FREE and just enjoying getting content in general,” Cenat tweeted alongside the announcement. “You don’t have to be a streamer, just a general creator is needed... If you want to be a part of it in other creative ways, DM me as well, but make sure you enroll now.”

If Cenat’s own success is any indication, Streaming University is gearing up to be something big. Until then, applicants will just have to wait for their acceptance letters to arrive. Last but not least, there will be a move-in day and orientation, according to the site.