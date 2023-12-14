Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When you think about the faces of internet culture, it’s hard not to bring up Kai Cenat. In just a few short years, he managed to do what most creators dream of. From cracking jokes in skits shared on YouTube to running marathon streams with rap superstars and traveling across the globe with a camera in hand, Kai showed everyone that his rise wasn’t some viral fluke. It was the result of smart choices, relentless hustle and a clear understanding of how to build and maintain influence.

Kai didn’t just wake up and become one of the most-subscribed streamers on Twitch. He studied the game. He made calculated decisions that set him apart from the pack. While other creators stuck to one platform or one format, Kai leaned into his strengths and adapted with the times. He figured out how to make people laugh, how to keep them watching and — most importantly — how to make them feel like they were part of something bigger.

So, if you’ve ever wondered how Kai Cenat built his empire from the ground up, here’s a closer look at nine power moves that helped him get to the top.

1. Building a loyal audience on YouTube before Twitch

Before he ever touched Twitch, Kai was grinding on YouTube. It was there when he began uploading funny, relatable content — everything from pranks to skits to reaction videos. His high energy, wild facial expressions and natural comedic timing made him stand out in a space that was already full of young creators trying to go viral. Kai wasn’t just another YouTuber chasing clicks. He studied what worked. He consistently delivered the kind of content that fans couldn’t get enough of, and over time, he built a loyal following. That early groundwork paid off in a major way when he eventually pivoted to streaming. His YouTube audience followed him, giving him a head start that most Twitch newcomers don't get.

2. Moving to Twitch at the perfect time

Eventually, Kai made the jump to Twitch, a decision that couldn’t have come at a better moment. The platform was booming, and a wave of new Black streamers were starting to carve out space in what had long been a mostly gamer-heavy, mostly white environment. Kai brought something different. While many streamers were locked into specific games or niche communities, Kai treated streaming like live entertainment. His “Just Chatting” streams felt like unscripted reality TV, complete with jokes, challenges, storytimes and unpredictable guests.

3. Mastering the art of virality

Kai knows how to create a moment. Whether it’s his over-the-top reactions, his wild stream setups or his celebrity guests, almost every stream includes at least one clip that gets reposted across TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. He’s not just streaming for the people watching live — he’s thinking about the replay value. This isn’t by accident. His team is constantly chopping up clips, formatting them for social and flooding timelines with Kai content. That kind of visibility turns casual viewers into fans and makes sure his name stays in the conversation, even when he’s not live.

4. Bringing Hip Hop and celebrity culture to Twitch

One of the smartest things Kai did was tap into Hip Hop culture and bring it straight to Twitch. Most streamers aren’t thinking about music industry connections. But Kai recognized that rap fans were underserved on the platform, so he made his streams the go-to place for raw, unscripted moments with major artists. Over time, his channel became a virtual hangout spot for names like 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Offset and even Nicki Minaj. These appearances weren’t short cameos — they were full-blown, organic interactions. From gaming sessions to interviews to gym-style push-up battles, Kai’s approach made these artists feel like regular people instead of distant celebrities.

5. Breaking streaming records with the 30-Day subathon

At one point, Kai launched what would become one of the most legendary streams in Twitch history: A 30-day subathon. He streamed 24/7 for an entire month, only pausing to sleep (on camera, of course), while viewers controlled and extended the length of the stream by subscribing. It was an entire event, as celebrities popped in, friends pulled pranks and Kai dealt with everything from technical issues to hilarious fan dares, all while the internet watched. By the end of it, he’d shattered Twitch’s all-time subscriber record, hitting more than 300,000 active subs and officially becoming the most-subscribed streamer on the platform. That moment turned him into a household name for anyone even remotely tuned into the streaming world. Given the result, it only made sense for Kai to do it a second time (which was even grander than the first).

6. Expanding his brand to real-life content

While some streamers stay glued to their setups, Kai made it a point to bring his brand into the real world. In addition to entertaining from a gaming chair, he wanted to show people what his life looked like outside the room. His IRL streams took off in a big way, with one example being his inclusion in NBA’s All-Star Weekend festivities. Viewers felt like they were with him as he showed off his basketball skills on the court (leading to more than a fair share of hilarious moments). His sense of humor translated across mediums and audiences and made for some of his most beloved content. He continued taking his camera everywhere since — from haunted houses to chaotic New York streets – and fans have followed every step of the way. It’s another way he proves that he’s a full-on entertainer.

7. Building a cross-platform empire

Kai didn't rely on Twitch alone — and that’s a major key to his success. He’s made sure to build his presence across multiple platforms, creating an ecosystem where no matter where you’re scrolling, you’ll probably run into something he’s posted. He’s got millions of followers on Instagram, where he shares behind-the-scenes moments and flashy windows into his lifestyle, spoils and fashion sense. His TikTok is packed with viral moments and reaction content. And his YouTube channel serves as a hub for longer-form edits, stream highlights and exclusive content that doesn’t make it onto Twitch.

8. Taking his content global

No surprise here, Kai’s reach isn’t limited to the U.S. He’s gone international, both in terms of collaborations and actual streaming locations. He’s streamed from countries like Japan, the UK and Brazil, where he linked up with fans while immersing himself in local culture. These global trips aren’t just vacation vlogs. They’re full-scale livestream productions that show Kai’s ability to adapt to different environments while keeping the energy high. Whether he’s eating new food, dancing with locals or getting chased by crowds of fans, every location becomes a new stage for content.

9. Tapping in with Fanum, Duke Dennis and the rest of AMP

One of the smartest long-term moves he made was aligning himself with other talented creators through AMP (Any Means Possible), a content house and collective that includes Fanum, Duke Dennis, Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor and ImDavisss. AMP gave Kai something that many creators struggle to build: an environment bursting with creativity. There’s strength in numbers and being part of this collective meant Kai could experiment with group challenges, IRL events and crossover content that kept things fresh. Even when he started skyrocketing on Twitch, he never abandoned the AMP crew. Instead, he brought them with him, helping elevate the whole squad while keeping his own content dynamic and collaborative.