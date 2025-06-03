Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images, Luke Hales / Contributor via Getty Images, and Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat, LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat is a LeBron James fan through and through. After all, the two linked up ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and he’s had Rich Paul and Bryce James — the four-time champion’s agent and youngest son, respectively — on his stream in the past.

On Wednesday (March 6) morning, Cenat wasted no time reviving the never-ending debate over whether LeBron or Michael Jordan is the GOAT during ESPN’s “First Take.” Just a few minutes in, he called out host Stephen. A Smith for “hating” on the legendary LA Lakers power forward.

“I feel like you’re more of an older generation type of dude,” Cenat said, which isn’t exactly a stretch given the 34-year age gap between him and Smith. “You like Michael Jordan, cool. But listen, every time there’s a debate going on with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, you always got something to say about LBJ.”

Why Kai Cenat thinks LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan

“I’m here to say it: LeBron is better than Jordan. I said it,” Cenat emphasized before Smith interjected: “Something is wrong with you right now. First of all, don’t you even think about it! Don’t you even think about coming on this show with that kind of… Don’t you do it!”

The Streamer of the Year winner then went on to compare numbers. “Michael Jordan ain’t ever have 50,000 points,” he said, in reference to LeBron making NBA history with 50,000 combined points in the regular season and playoffs on Tuesday (March 4). On top of that, the basketball veteran tied Vince Carter for the most seasons played at 22, and at just 40 years old, retirement doesn’t seem to be in the plans just yet.

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t necessarily disagree

“He ain’t play 25 years,” Smith responded. Just to set the record straight, LeBron has been in the NBA since 2003, whereas Jordan only spent about 15 years in the league.

The sports journalist subsequently directed his focus on “young whippersnappers” like Cenat. “We started the show raving about his unparalleled greatness,” he continued. “We give him all the credit in the world, and then some young whippersnapper like yourself will come on the show and go, ‘You hatin’, you hatin’!’ It’s like, wait a minute.”

“You want us to give him a bib and an apron, too? We get that the man is one of the greatest players ever!” he added.