Key Takeaways:

The biggest night in music has finally arrived. On Sunday (Feb. 1), the 2026 Grammy Awards is airing live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, with Kendrick Lamar entering as the most-nominated artist following his success at last year’s show.

The Compton MC picked up nine nominations overall, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, thanks to GNX and its SZA-assisted “luther.” Close behind him are Lady Gaga with seven nods and Bad Bunny with six. The “DtMF” hitmaker is also set to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show next week, so he's expected to have an incredible February.

Also receiving six nominations are Sabrina Carpenter and Leon Thomas. From there, Doechii, SZA, Clipse, and Tyler, The Creator follow with five nominations each. Notably, four of the eight Album of the Year contenders come from rap or R&B: Lamar’s GNX, Thomas’ MUTT, Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out, and Tyler’s CHROMAKOPIA. Hip Hop, specifically, hasn’t seen a rapper win in the coveted category in over two decades, so perhaps that dry spell will finally come to an end tonight.

With Trevor Noah returning as host for the sixth consecutive year and all Best New Artist nominees set to perform, there’s something for fans across every genre. See the full list of 2026 Grammy Award winners (in bold) below and check back for live updates.

Album of the Year

Record of the Year

Song of the Year

Best New Artist

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best Dance Pop Recording

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Best Dance Electronic Album

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Best Rock Album

Best Rock Song

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Performance

Best Alternative Music Performance

Best Alternative Music Album

Best Rap Album

Best Rap Song

Best Rap Performance

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Best R&B Album

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Best R&B Song

Best R&B Performance

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best Música Urbana Album

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Best Latin Pop Album

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Best Tropical Latin Album

Best Traditional Country Album

Best Contemporary Country Album

Best Country Solo Performance

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Best Country Song

Best American Roots Performance

Best Americana Performance

Best American Roots Song

Best Americana Album

Best Bluegrass Album

Best Traditional Blues Album

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Best Folk Album

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Best African Music Performance

Best Global Music Performance

Best Global Music Album

Best Musical Theater Album

Best Reggae Album

Best Comedy Album

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Best Music Film

Best Album Cover

Best Music Video