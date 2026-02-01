Key Takeaways:
- Kendrick Lamar led the 2026 Grammy nominations with nine nods, including Album of the Year for GNX.
- Genre diversity was on full display, with Latin, pop, and country artists also taking home major awards.
- Trevor Noah hosted for the sixth year, with all Best New Artist nominees performing live.
The biggest night in music has finally arrived. On Sunday (Feb. 1), the 2026 Grammy Awards is airing live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, with Kendrick Lamar entering as the most-nominated artist following his success at last year’s show.
The Compton MC picked up nine nominations overall, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, thanks to GNX and its SZA-assisted “luther.” Close behind him are Lady Gaga with seven nods and Bad Bunny with six. The “DtMF” hitmaker is also set to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show next week, so he's expected to have an incredible February.
Also receiving six nominations are Sabrina Carpenter and Leon Thomas. From there, Doechii, SZA, Clipse, and Tyler, The Creator follow with five nominations each. Notably, four of the eight Album of the Year contenders come from rap or R&B: Lamar’s GNX, Thomas’ MUTT, Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out, and Tyler’s CHROMAKOPIA. Hip Hop, specifically, hasn’t seen a rapper win in the coveted category in over two decades, so perhaps that dry spell will finally come to an end tonight.
With Trevor Noah returning as host for the sixth consecutive year and all Best New Artist nominees set to perform, there’s something for fans across every genre. See the full list of 2026 Grammy Award winners (in bold) below and check back for live updates.
Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Justin Bieber – SWAG
- Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
- Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
- Lady Gaga – MAYHEM
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Leon Thomas – MUTT
- Tyler, the Creator – CHROMAKOPIA
Record of the Year
- Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- Doechii – “Anxiety”
- Billie Eilish – “WILDFLOWER”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “luther”
- Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
- ROSÉ and Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Song of the Year
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Doechii – “Anxiety”
- ROSÉ and Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
- HUNTR/X – “Golden”
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “luther”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- WINNER: Billie Eilish – “WILDFLOWER”
Best New Artist
- WINNER: Olivia Dean
- KATSEYE
- The Marías
- Addison Rae
- Sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Dan Auerbach
- WINNER: Cirkut
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- WINNER: Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- Laura Veltz
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Justin Bieber – “Daisies”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- Lady Gaga – “Disease”
- Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
- WINNER: Lola Young – “Messy”
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justin Bieber – SWAG
- Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- WINNER: Lady Gaga – MAYHEM
- Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- WINNER: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”
- Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – “Golden”
- KATSEYE – “Gabriela”
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- SZA with Kendrick Lamar – “30 for 30”
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Selena Gomez and benny blanco – “Bluest Flame”
- WINNER: Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”
- PinkPantheress – “Illegal”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Laila Biali – Wintersongs
- Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of Love
- Elton John and Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?
- Lady Gaga – Harlequin
- Laufey – A Matter of Time
- Barbra Streisand – The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Best Dance Electronic Album
- WINNER: FKA twigs – Eusexua
- Fred again.. – Ten Days
- PinkPantheress – Fancy That
- Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale
- Skrillex – F**k U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Disclosure and Anderson .Paak – “No Cap”
- Fred again.., Skepta, and PlaqueBoyMax – “Victory Lap”
- Kaytranada – “Space Invader”
- Skrillex – “Voltage”
- WINNER: Tame Impala – “End of Summer”
Best Rock Album
- Deftones – Private Music
- Haim – I Quit
- Linkin Park – From Zero
- WINNER: Turnstile – Never Enough
- Yungblud – Idols
Best Rock Song
- WINNER: Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me to Be”
- Sleep Token – “Caramel
- Hayley Williams – “Glum”
- Turnstile – “Never Enough”
- Yungblud – “Zombie”
Best Metal Performance
- Dream Theater – “Night Terror”
- Ghost – “Lachryma”
- Sleep Token – “Emergence”
- Spiritbox – “Soft Spine”
- WINNER: Turnstile – “Birds”
Best Rock Performance
- Amyl and The Sniffers – “U Should Not Be Doing That”
- Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
- Turnstile – “Never Enough”
- Hayley Williams – “Mirtazapine”
- WINNER: Yungblud featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – “Changes” (Live From Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Bon Iver – “Everything Is Peaceful Love”
- WINNER: The Cure – “Alone”
- Turnstile – “Seein’ Stars”
- Wet Leg – “Mangetout”
- Hayley Williams – “Parachute”
Best Alternative Music Album
- Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE
- WINNER: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
- Tyler, The Creator – DON’T TAP THE GLASS
- Wet Leg – moisturizer
- Hayley Williams – Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party
Best Rap Album
- Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
- GloRilla – GLORIOUS
- JID – God Does Like Ugly
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Tyler, The Creator – CHROMAKOPIA
Best Rap Song
- Doechii – “Anxiety”
- Clipse, John Legend and Voices of Fire – “The Birds Don’t Sing”
- Tyler, The Creator; GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne – “Sticky”
- GloRilla – “TGIF”
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay – “tv off”
Best Rap Performance
- Cardi B – “Outside”
- WINNER: Clipse, Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar – “Chains & Whips”
- Doechii – “Anxiety”
- Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay – “tv off”
- Tyler, The Creator and Teezo Touchdown – “Darling, I”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Fridayy and Meek Mill – “Proud Of Me”
- JID, Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK – “Wholeheartedly”
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “luther”
- Terrace Martin, Kenyon Dixon and Rapsody – “WeMaj”
- Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR – “SOMEBODY LOVES ME”
Best R&B Album
- GIVĒON – BELOVED
- Coco Jones – Why Not More?
- Ledisi – The Crown
- Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
- WINNER: Leon Thomas – MUTT
Best Progressive R&B Album
- WINNER: Durand Bernarr – Bloom
- Bilal – Adjust Brightness
- Destin Conrad – Love on Digital
- Flo – Access All Areas
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – Come As You Are
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Queen Sheba – A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places)
- Marc Marcel – Black Shaman
- Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages
- Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople
- WINNER: Mad Skillz – Words for Days Vol. 1
Best R&B Song
- WINNER: Kehlani – “Folded”
- Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”
- Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”
- Durand Bernarr – “Overqualified”
- Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS”
Best R&B Performance
- Justin Bieber – “YUKON”
- Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”
- WINNER: Kehlani – “Folded”
- Leon Thomas – “MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)”
- Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Durand Bernarr– “Here We Are”
- Lalah Hathaway – “UPTOWN”
- Ledisi – “LOVE YOU TOO”
- SZA – “Crybaby”
- WINNER: Leon Thomas – “VIBES DON’T LIE”
Best Música Urbana Album
- WINNER: Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- J Balvin – Mixteip
- Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
- Nicki Nicole – Naiki
- Trueno – Eub Deluxe
- Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – Mala Mía
- Grupo Frontera – Y Lo Que Viene
- Paola Jara – Sin Rodeos
- WINNER: Carín León – Palabra De To’s (Seca)
- Bobby Pulido and Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)
Best Latin Pop Album
- Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
- Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)
- Karol G – Tropicoqueta
- WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
- Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Aterciopelados – Genes Rebeldes
- Astropical – Astropical
- WINNER: Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso – Papota
- Los Wizzards – Algorhythm
- Fito Paez – Novela
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Fotografías
- WINNER: Gloria Estefan – Raíces
- Grupo Niche – Clásicos 1.0
- Alain Pérez – Bingo
- Gilberto Santa Rosa – Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2
Best Traditional Country Album
- Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day
- Lukas Nelson – American Romance
- Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World
- Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman
- WINNER: Zach Top – Ain’t in It for My Health
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
- Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
- Eric Church – Evangeline Vs. the Machine
- WINNER: Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
- Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas
Best Country Solo Performance
- Tyler Childers – “Nose on the Grindstone”
- Shaboozey – “Good News”
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton – “Bad As I Used to Be”
- Zach Top – “I Never Lie”
- Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – “A Song to Sing”
- Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson – “Trailblazer”
- Margo Price and Tyler Childers – “Love Me Like You Used to Do”
- WINNER: Shaboozey and Jelly Roll – “Amen”
- George Strait and Chris Stapleton – “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”
Best Country Song
- WINNER: Tyler Childers – “Bitin’ List”
- Shaboozey – “Good News”
- Zach Top – “I Never Lie”
- Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
- Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – “A Song to Sing”
Best American Roots Performance
- Jon Batiste featuring Randy Newman – “Lonely Avenue”
- I’m With Her – “Ancient Light”
- Jason Isbell – “Crimson And Clay”
- Alison Krauss and Union Station – “Richmond on the James”
- WINNER: Mavis Staples – “Beautiful Strangers”
Best Americana Performance
- Sierra Hull – “Boom”
- Maggie Rose & Grace Potter – “Poison in My Well”
- WINNER: Mavis Staples – “Godspeed”
- Molly Tuttle – “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark”
- Jesse Welles – “Horses”
Best American Roots Song
- WINNER: I’m With Her – “Ancient Light”
- Jon Batiste – “Big Money”
- Jason Isbell – “Foxes in the Snow”
- Jesse Welles – “Middle”
- Sierra Hull – “Spitfire”
Best Americana Album
- WINNER: Jon Batiste – Big Money
- Larkin Poe – Bloom
- Willie Nelson – Last Leaf on the Tree
- Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine
- Jesse Welles – Middle
Best Bluegrass Album
- Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter – Carter & Cleveland
- Sierra Hull – A Tip Toe High Wire
- Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia
- The Steeldrivers – Outrun
- WINNER: Billy Strings – Highway Prayers
Best Traditional Blues Album
- WINNER: Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done With the Blues
- Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch
- Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey
- Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush – Young Fashioned Ways
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Joe Bonamassa – Breakthrough
- Samantha Fish – Paper Doll
- Eric Gales – A Tribute to LJK
- WINNER: Robert Randolph – Preacher Kids
- Southern Avenue – Family
Best Folk Album
- Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson – What Did The Blackbird Say to the Crow
- Patty Griffin – Crown Of Roses
- WINNER: I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue
- Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow
- Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Kirk Franklin – “Do It Again”
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend – “Church”
- Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – “Still” (Live)
- Pastor Mike Jr – “Amen”
- Cece Winans featuring Shirley Caesar – “Come Jesus Come”
Best African Music Performance
- Burna Boy – “Love”
- Davido and Omah Lay – “With You”
- Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin – “Hope & Love”
- Ayra Starr and Wizkid – “Gimme Dat”
- WINNER: Tyla – “PUSH 2 START”
Best Global Music Performance
- WINNER: Bad Bunny – “EoO”
- Ciro Hurtado – “Cantando en el Camino”
- Angélique Kidjo – “Jerusalema”
- Yeisy Rojas – “Inmigrante Y Que?”
- Shakti – “Shrini’s Dream” (Live)
- Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – “Daybreak”
Best Global Music Album
- Siddhant Bhatia – Sounds of Kumbha
- Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness
- Youssou N’Dour – Eclairer le monde – Light the World
- Shakti – Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)
- Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – Chapter III: We Return to Light
- WINNER: Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia – Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo
Best Musical Theater Album
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Death Becomes Her
- Gypsy
- Just in Time
- Maybe Happy Ending
Best Reggae Album
- Lila Iké – Treasure Self Love
- Vybz Kartel – Heart & Soul
- WINNER: Keznamdi – Blxxd & Fyah
- Mortimer – From Within
- Jesse Royal – No Place Like Home
Best Comedy Album
- Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years
- Sarah Silverman – PostMortem
- Ali Wong – Single Lady
- Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was…
- Nate Bargatze –Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Kathy Garver – Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
- Trevor Noah – Into the Uncut Grass
- Ketanji Brown Jackson – Lovely One: A Memoir
- Dalai Lama – Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama
- Fab Morvan – You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Various Artists – F1® The Album
- Various Artists – KPop Demon Hunters
- WINNER: Various Artists – Sinners
- Various Artists – Wicked
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me to Be” (from Tron: Ares)
- WINNER: Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – “Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters**)**
- Miles Caton – “I Lied to You” (from Sinners)
- Elton John and Brandi Carlile – “Never Too Late” (from Elton John: Never Too Late)
- Jayme Lawson – “Pale, Pale Moon” (from Sinners)
- Rod Wave – “Sinners” (from Sinners)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- John Powell – How to Train Your Dragon
- Theodore Shapiro – Severance: Season 2
- Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
- John Powell and Stephen Schwartz – Wicked
- Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Best Music Film
- Devo – Devo
- Raye – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
- Diane Warren – Relentless
- WINNER: John Williams – Music by John Williams
- Pharrell Williams – Piece by Piece
Best Album Cover
- WINNER: Tyler, the Creator – CHROMAKOPIA (Shaun Llewellyn and Luis “Panch” Perez)
- Djo – The Crux (William Wesley II)
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio)
- Perfume Genius – Glory (Cody Critcheloe and Andrew J.S.)
- Wet Leg – moisturizer (Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki and Rhian Teasdale)
Best Music Video
- Sade – “Young Lion”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- Clipse – “So Be It”
- WINNER: Doechii – “Anxiety”
- OK Go – “Love”