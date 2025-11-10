Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Few artists embody global dominance quite like Bad Bunny. Performing all over the world, the Puerto Rican megastar has turned every stage, runway, and film set into an extension of his creative universe. In Sept. 2025, the NFL announced him as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show. The news set social media ablaze, with fans celebrating a historic moment not just for Benito, but for Latin music as a whole. He’s no stranger to global stages from Coachella, the Met Gala, WWE, and multiple sold-out stadium tours, but there’s something uniquely poetic about him headlining an event that has long been considered America’s grandest cultural spectacle.

During an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe, the Un Verano Sin Ti artist recalled how the call came through directly from JAY-Z. “I was in the middle of a workout,” he began telling the hosts. “I remember that after the call, I just did, like, 100 pull-ups. I didn’t need more pre-workout s**t... It was very special.”

But part of what everyone loves about Bad Bunny is his constant commitment to his music, his fans, and his homeland. So, of course, he declared, “This is for everyone, this is also for all the people who believe in me and have been supporting me, so congrats to you guys, this is for you.”

So, in honor of the accolade, check out a few of the best songs by the “King of Latin Trap” himself.

1. Tití Me Preguntó

If you need an introduction to Bad Bunny’s world, start here. “Tití Me Preguntó” is a brilliant collage of trap, dembow, and reggaetón swagger. Translating to “Auntie Asked Me,” the track flips a family question about marriage into a commentary on fame, desire, and freedom. It’s charming, layered, and pure Benito energy, packed with confidence but also self-aware, romantic but rebellious.

When that hook drops, you understand why he’s the culture’s favorite contradiction, showing equal parts heart and hedonism.

2. Efecto

“Efecto” might just be one of his most hypnotic records. Built around a breezy, beach-ready beat, it feels like a dream you don’t want to wake up from. It’s the equivalent of sunset on a rooftop in Old San Juan. The record is vibrant and sexy.

The lyrics loop like a mantra, but the emotion deepens with every repetition. One minute you’re humming along, the next you’re two tequilas deep feeling everything. Expect this one to soundtrack countless halftime highlight reels. Imagine this song with your eyes closed as a soundtrack record for Fast & Furious.

3. Moscow Mule

The opener to Un Verano Sin Ti feels cinematic from the jump. “Moscow Mule” set the tone for his most successful era, fusing emotional vulnerability with undeniable groove. There’s a breezy melancholy in his delivery, the kind of wistfulness that lives between pleasure and pain.

It’s a song about love, lust, and longing and it showed the world that Bad Bunny wasn’t afraid to lead with feeling. When he performs it live, it becomes a communal exhale. If “Tití” is for the turn-up, “Moscow Mule” is for the comedown.

4. YO PERREO SOLA | YHLQMDLG

A feminist anthem disguised as a reggaetón banger, “YO PERREO SOLA” (I Twerk Alone) is peak Bad Bunny. Released during a moment when Latin music was dominated by hyper-masculine narratives, Benito flipped the script. The visuals, featuring him in drag, were as bold as the message: women deserve autonomy on and off the dance floor. The track didn’t just top charts, but it challenged an entire genre to evolve. Fans love this song not just for the energy, but for the statement.

5. LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii

“Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii” feels less like a song and more like a story Bad Bunny needed to tell. It is heavy, honest, and heartbreakingly beautiful. It opens with him saying in Spanish, “This was a dream I had,” and you can tell right away this is not another record about love — it is about home. The track is an ode to Puerto Rico. It is about watching something sacred slowly slip away. The lyrics read like a letter to the island, tender but aching.

Through thoughtful lyrics, he is describing Puerto Rico as though it were a person, resilient and still shining even when she is hurting. But underneath that beauty is pain. He talks about the foam of her shores looking like champagne, and how it is “alcohol for her wounds” which is a haunting way to show how the island’s natural beauty often hides deep scars.

Then he takes it further, saying, “They want to take my river and my beach, too. They want my neighborhood and grandma to leave.” That is not fiction; that is real-life gentrification with roots in colonization. It is what happens when paradise becomes a playground for profit. And when he says, “I don’t want them to do to you what happened to Hawaii,” it lands heavily because he is warning that oppressors want their culture, their land, or their pride to be bought and sold away. The production feels haunting and cinematic, but it is the message that stays with you.

“LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” is not a political speech — it is a love song to the island that raised him, wrapped in sorrow and strength. When he whispers, “Be careful, Luis, be careful,” it is not just a lyric. It is a warning for all of us to protect what is ours. This is Benito at his most vulnerable and his most powerful, not the superstar on stage but the son of Puerto Rico speaking from his soul.