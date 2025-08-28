Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Ciara arrives at the LaFace and AXE present Ciara's BET Awards Pre-Party and Celebration at Geisha House on June 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When Jazze Pha met Ciara in the early 2000s, he knew he had found a star. Her debut single, “Goodies,” dropped when she was only about 19 years old and flew to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. After her follow-up debut album of the same name, the rest was history. She would go on to win a Grammy Award for “Lose Control” with Missy Elliott, chart over 20 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and snag a No. 1 album with Ciara: The Evolution. Also stepping into her acting bag, she played Nettie in 2023’s The Color Purple and Amara Winter in Mama I Want to Sing.

Across her life in the spotlight, we’ve seen her do gravity-defying dance moves, perform tons of R&B classics, launch Beauty Marks Entertainment, and grow her family with her husband, Russell Wilson. We’ve watched her grow from budding R&B star to undeniable icon and pseudo-mentor to younger entertainers still finding their way. So, in honor of the release of her eighth studio album, CiCi, take a look at some throwback pictures from when she first got started. Some are behind-the-scenes moments from filming visuals, others are action shots taken while she’s performing, and a few are even with other celebs like Kelly Rowland, Jermaine Dupri, and, of course, Bow Wow.

1. The “Goodies” music video

Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Producer Jazze Pha (Phalon Alexander), singer Ciara (Harris), and producer Lil Jon (Jonathan Smith) on the set of Ciara's video shoot for "Goodies" in Atlanta, Georgia on May 25, 2004. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

First, there was the song that started it all. Then, there was the music video that took it to the next level. The “Goodies” visual showed everybody that Ciara had the moves, talent, and stage presence to become an R&B star. Jazze Pha and Lil Jon joined her in this picture on set from May 2004.

2. Performance with Petey Pablo

Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 2795 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guests Ciara and Petey Pablo perform on October 8, 2004 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Her “Goodies” collaborator Petey Pablo joined her on stage in October 2004 to perform their hit on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” They showed up and showed out for the late-night episode in true early 2000s fashion.

3. The grand opening of Taste Boutique

Image Image Credit Frank Mullen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bow Wow and Ciara during Grand Opening of Taste Boutique at Taste Boutique in Duluth, Georgia, United States on November 13, 2004. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Soon to be one of R&B and Hip Hop’s favorite couples of the era, the “Like Me” artists posed for a photo together at the November 2004 grand opening of Taste Boutique in Duluth, Georgia. They were there showing support to Bow Wow’s mom, Teresa Caldwell, who was also in attendance as a co-owner of the shop.

4. The Pepsi Smash Concert Series

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Ciara performs on the Pepsi Smash Concert Series for Superbowl XXXIX, February 3, 2005 at the Jacksonville Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Showing off her incredible dance abilities, CiCi hit the splits with ease on stage in February 2005. She was performing as part of the Pepsi Smash Concert Series for Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Florida.

5. BET Awards pre-party

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Ciara poses with her double platinum album at the LaFace and AXE present Ciara's BET Awards Pre-Party and Celebration at Geisha House on June 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before the 2005 BET Awards, LaFace and AXE hosted Ciara’s pre-party and celebration in Hollywood to show love for her debut album. At the time, Goodies had just gone double platinum. By 2024, it went quadruple platinum.

6. Best Collaboration Award winners

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Musicians Missy Elliott and Ciara receive the award for best collaboration onstage at the BET Awards 05 at the Kodak Theatre on June 28, 2005 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ciara continued her winning streak at the 2005 BET Awards with Missy Elliott by her side. They are pictured here accepting the award for Best Collaboration for the hit “1, 2 Step.” Also at the ceremony, the two performed their other certified banger “Lose Control.”

7. 95.5 The BEAT Birthday Bash VI

Image Image Credit Frank Mullen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara during 95.5 The BEAT Birthday Bash VI at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The Beauty Marks artist dropped into her signature split yet again here. She was gracing the audience at 95.5 The BEAT Birthday Bash VI in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2005.

8. Her first Grammy Award

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Ciara with her award for Best Short Form Music Video poses in the press room at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

“Lose Control” gave Ciara her very first Grammy Award in February 2006. She and Missy Elliott won Best Short Form Music Video, and it was absolutely well deserved.

9. Surprise party for Bow Wow

Image Image Credit Frank Mullen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bow Wow, Carl Harris (Ciara's father), Teresa Caldwell (Bow Wow's mother) and Ciara on March 09, 2006. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For Bow Wow’s 19th birthday, his loved ones got together and surprised him with a party. He poses here for a photo with his mom, Teresa Caldwell, plus Ciara and her dad, Carlton Harris.

10. Riverdale key ceremony

Image Image Credit Frank Mullen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kenneth Ruffin (Councilmember, City of Riverdale), Phaedra Graham (Mayor of Riverdale), Ciara, Wanda Wallace (Councilmember, City of Riverdale). Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

To honor the biggest star to ever come out of Riverdale, Georgia, she was awarded the keys to the city in October 2006. Councilmember Kenneth Ruffin, Councilmember Wanda Wallace, and Mayor Phaedra Graham took this photo with Ciara. For the ceremony, she went to Riverdale High School to give a speech, making sure to also stop by the music department there.

11. The Evolution era

Image Image Credit Rodrigo Varela / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara during Z100's Jingle Ball 2006 in Fort Lauderdale at Bank Atlantic Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Ciara: The Evolution, her second studio album, changed the course of her career. It marked a new chapter with bolder dance moves, deeper themes, and legendary performances. She’s pictured here onstage for Z100's Jingle Ball in 2006 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, giving everyone a taste of her level up.

12. “Dancing with the Stars”

Image Image Credit Carol Kaelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Grammy-winning recording artist Ciara took to the stage to perform her hit, "Like a Boy," on "Dancing with the Stars the Results Show," TUESDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The hit show tapped the “Like a Boy” singer to perform the song live on the results episode for the 2007 season. Wearing costumes tied to the music video, she and the background dancers made sure everyone felt the energy of the song even through their TV screens.

13. Her 22nd birthday tour

Image Image Credit Rick Diamond / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Singer/Songwriter Bobby Valentine, Singer/Songwriter Ne-Yo with Singer/Songwriter Ciara at Ciara's 22nd Birthday Tour at The Velvet Room, Atlanta Georgia on October 28, 2007. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

To celebrate turning 22 years old, Ciara went on a party tour across the world. The tour started in New York and hit Miami, the Bahamas, and, of course, Atlanta. For the ATL stop at the Velvet Room, she was joined by Bobby Valentine and Ne-Yo in this pic.

14. World Music Awards

Image Image Credit Toni Anne Barson Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Melissa Corken, singers Rihanna, Ciara and Patti Labelle attend the 2007 World Music Awards held at the Sporting Club on November 4, 2007 in Monte Carlo. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When powerful women link up, it’s sure to be a moment. Melissa Corken, executive producer of the World Music Awards, took a picture here at the 2007 ceremony with Rihanna, Ciara, and Patti LaBelle in Monte Carlo.

15. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Image Image Credit Bryan Bedder / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Actress Gabrielle Union, singer Ciara, designer Tracy Reese and singer Kelly Rowland attend Tracy Reese Spring 2010 fashion show at the Salon at Bryant Park on September 14, 2009 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fashion brings the girls together! Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, and the “Body Party” singer linked up with Tracey Reese for her MBFW show. It was a star-studded event in New York in 2009.

16. Atlanta Hawks game

Image Image Credit Moses Robinson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Recording artist Ciara attends the Denver Nuggets game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on November 7, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Stepping out for an NBA game in November 2009, she stops to take a photo with the Hawks mascot. Her hometown team was playing the Denver Nuggets at the time.

17. Her beloved Tyson

Image Image Credit Chris Wolf / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Ciara is seen on March 10, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

One of her beloved pooches, Tyson, sadly passed away after she’d had him for about 17 years. She’s pictured with him here in Hollywood in March 2010.

18. Her 25th birthday

Image Image Credit David Becker / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Recording artist Ciara arrives to celebrate her birthday at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on October 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She turned 25 on October 25 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

To celebrate turning 25, the singer hosted a Halloween bash at HAZE Nightclub in Las Vegas. She certainly dressed for the occasion, seemingly as Storm from the X-Men franchise, and also did a performance for the crowd.

19. Premiere of That’s My Boy

Image Image Credit Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Adam Sandler and Ciara attend the Los Angeles premiere of "That's My Boy" on June 4, 2012 in Westwood, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The entertainer played Brie in That’s My Boy alongside Adam Sandler. It was one of her first acting roles, and she understood the assignment. She’s pictured here with her co-star in June 2012 at the LA premiere of the film.

20. The hard launch

Image Image Credit Olivier Douliery / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Once Russell Wilson and Ciara crossed paths, the connection was immediate. After only meeting about a month prior, they went public with their relationship in April 2015 at a state dinner at the White House. By the following year, they were engaged and married. When you know, you know!