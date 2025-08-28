When Jazze Pha met Ciara in the early 2000s, he knew he had found a star. Her debut single, “Goodies,” dropped when she was only about 19 years old and flew to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. After her follow-up debut album of the same name, the rest was history. She would go on to win a Grammy Award for “Lose Control” with Missy Elliott, chart over 20 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and snag a No. 1 album with Ciara: The Evolution. Also stepping into her acting bag, she played Nettie in 2023’s The Color Purple and Amara Winter in Mama I Want to Sing.
Across her life in the spotlight, we’ve seen her do gravity-defying dance moves, perform tons of R&B classics, launch Beauty Marks Entertainment, and grow her family with her husband, Russell Wilson. We’ve watched her grow from budding R&B star to undeniable icon and pseudo-mentor to younger entertainers still finding their way. So, in honor of the release of her eighth studio album, CiCi, take a look at some throwback pictures from when she first got started. Some are behind-the-scenes moments from filming visuals, others are action shots taken while she’s performing, and a few are even with other celebs like Kelly Rowland, Jermaine Dupri, and, of course, Bow Wow.
1. The “Goodies” music video
First, there was the song that started it all. Then, there was the music video that took it to the next level. The “Goodies” visual showed everybody that Ciara had the moves, talent, and stage presence to become an R&B star. Jazze Pha and Lil Jon joined her in this picture on set from May 2004.
2. Performance with Petey Pablo
Her “Goodies” collaborator Petey Pablo joined her on stage in October 2004 to perform their hit on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” They showed up and showed out for the late-night episode in true early 2000s fashion.
3. The grand opening of Taste Boutique
Soon to be one of R&B and Hip Hop’s favorite couples of the era, the “Like Me” artists posed for a photo together at the November 2004 grand opening of Taste Boutique in Duluth, Georgia. They were there showing support to Bow Wow’s mom, Teresa Caldwell, who was also in attendance as a co-owner of the shop.
4. The Pepsi Smash Concert Series
Showing off her incredible dance abilities, CiCi hit the splits with ease on stage in February 2005. She was performing as part of the Pepsi Smash Concert Series for Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Florida.
5. BET Awards pre-party
Before the 2005 BET Awards, LaFace and AXE hosted Ciara’s pre-party and celebration in Hollywood to show love for her debut album. At the time, Goodies had just gone double platinum. By 2024, it went quadruple platinum.
6. Best Collaboration Award winners
Ciara continued her winning streak at the 2005 BET Awards with Missy Elliott by her side. They are pictured here accepting the award for Best Collaboration for the hit “1, 2 Step.” Also at the ceremony, the two performed their other certified banger “Lose Control.”
7. 95.5 The BEAT Birthday Bash VI
The Beauty Marks artist dropped into her signature split yet again here. She was gracing the audience at 95.5 The BEAT Birthday Bash VI in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2005.
8. Her first Grammy Award
“Lose Control” gave Ciara her very first Grammy Award in February 2006. She and Missy Elliott won Best Short Form Music Video, and it was absolutely well deserved.
9. Surprise party for Bow Wow
For Bow Wow’s 19th birthday, his loved ones got together and surprised him with a party. He poses here for a photo with his mom, Teresa Caldwell, plus Ciara and her dad, Carlton Harris.
10. Riverdale key ceremony
To honor the biggest star to ever come out of Riverdale, Georgia, she was awarded the keys to the city in October 2006. Councilmember Kenneth Ruffin, Councilmember Wanda Wallace, and Mayor Phaedra Graham took this photo with Ciara. For the ceremony, she went to Riverdale High School to give a speech, making sure to also stop by the music department there.
11. The Evolution era
Ciara: The Evolution, her second studio album, changed the course of her career. It marked a new chapter with bolder dance moves, deeper themes, and legendary performances. She’s pictured here onstage for Z100's Jingle Ball in 2006 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, giving everyone a taste of her level up.
12. “Dancing with the Stars”
The hit show tapped the “Like a Boy” singer to perform the song live on the results episode for the 2007 season. Wearing costumes tied to the music video, she and the background dancers made sure everyone felt the energy of the song even through their TV screens.
13. Her 22nd birthday tour
To celebrate turning 22 years old, Ciara went on a party tour across the world. The tour started in New York and hit Miami, the Bahamas, and, of course, Atlanta. For the ATL stop at the Velvet Room, she was joined by Bobby Valentine and Ne-Yo in this pic.
14. World Music Awards
When powerful women link up, it’s sure to be a moment. Melissa Corken, executive producer of the World Music Awards, took a picture here at the 2007 ceremony with Rihanna, Ciara, and Patti LaBelle in Monte Carlo.
15. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Fashion brings the girls together! Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, and the “Body Party” singer linked up with Tracey Reese for her MBFW show. It was a star-studded event in New York in 2009.
16. Atlanta Hawks game
Stepping out for an NBA game in November 2009, she stops to take a photo with the Hawks mascot. Her hometown team was playing the Denver Nuggets at the time.
17. Her beloved Tyson
One of her beloved pooches, Tyson, sadly passed away after she’d had him for about 17 years. She’s pictured with him here in Hollywood in March 2010.
18. Her 25th birthday
To celebrate turning 25, the singer hosted a Halloween bash at HAZE Nightclub in Las Vegas. She certainly dressed for the occasion, seemingly as Storm from the X-Men franchise, and also did a performance for the crowd.
19. Premiere of That’s My Boy
The entertainer played Brie in That’s My Boy alongside Adam Sandler. It was one of her first acting roles, and she understood the assignment. She’s pictured here with her co-star in June 2012 at the LA premiere of the film.
20. The hard launch
Once Russell Wilson and Ciara crossed paths, the connection was immediate. After only meeting about a month prior, they went public with their relationship in April 2015 at a state dinner at the White House. By the following year, they were engaged and married. When you know, you know!