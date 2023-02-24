Image Image Credit Scott Gries / Staff via Getty Images, John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images. Image Alt Destiny's Child with their Grammys backstage at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2001. Solange Knowles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Doechii at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kelly Rowland named Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, Solange, and Doechii as her dream girl group lineup.

She has previously highlighted Solange’s creativity and expressed interest in collaborating with her again after 2002’s “Simply Deep” ballad.

Doechii has also shared her admiration for Solange, expressing interest in a possible future collaboration.

Kelly Rowland knows how to build a powerhouse girl group. As a core member of Destiny’s Child, she helped shape one of the most iconic R&B acts of all time. When asked to name her dream lineup today, she offered a bold mix of legacy and innovation — blending her DC roots with rising stars like Doechii and genre-bending artists like Solange.

In an interview with Netflix, she put together her “ultimate fantasy girl group,” featuring familiar faces with a twist. “So, the first member, I mean, I’m gonna start with my home team. Michelle [Williams] and Bey. We had fun,” she gushed. The Beyoncé-led trio officially disbanded in 2006, two years after the release of Destiny Fulfilled.

“Then I’m going to add Solange [Knowles],” she said with a chuckle while admitting, “I’m sorry, but she’s just so fly. I know I’m kind of keeping this in-house.” For her last choice, though, she tapped one of Gen Z’s most popular artists. “I would also add Doechii. I love Doechii. I love my fantasy girl group!” she declared.

Kelly Rowland and Doechii’s deep appreciation for Solange’s artistry

Rowland tapped Solange for a feature on “Simply Deep,” a ballad from her 2002 debut solo album of the same name. In 2019, she told Billboard she’d love to reunite creatively with her contemporary. “I’m a huge fan. I love her writing and how detailed and particular she is,” the Grammy Award winner told the publication. She’s in good company, joining others drawn to Solange’s creative orbit.

Doechii revealed in a May Elle feature that the Solo Star creative is someone she would like to work with. Hip Hop’s Disruptor explained, “She’s so experimental and limitless creatively. I just think we could do something very cool together. It doesn’t even mean that she has to actually be vocally on the track. She also produces, so we could collab in that way too. She’s really cool.”

Seeing this dream group come to life would be a major moment for fans. Until then, we can witness Rowland flexing her music instincts as a judge on Netflix’s latest music competition show, “Building the Band.”