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Growing up famous can blur the line between childhood and work. For many young performers, the job comes with long hours, public attention, adult responsibilities, and the need to stay likable while they are still figuring out who they are. The result is not always visible in the moment. Some child stars do not fully understand the emotional weight until much later, when they can look back with adult language for what they were experiencing.

Many former child and teen talents have spoken more openly about anxiety, depression, therapy, body image, substance use, burnout, and the pressure to perform through pain. Some connect those struggles directly to being famous while young. Others describe how the industry, social media, or public expectations shaped the way they saw themselves after growing up in front of audiences.

From Nickelodeon and Disney Channel alumni to young music stars and sitcom favorites, these entertainers have used interviews, memoirs, and documentaries to talk about what early fame cost them emotionally. Their experiences are not identical, but they all help paint a fuller picture of what can happen when a child’s career becomes a public brand before they have the space to become their own person and find their own path.

1. Keke Palmer

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Keke Palmer has been especially direct about the emotional cost of working young. Speaking about child stardom on Disney and Nickelodeon, she said, “There’s no machinery more dehumanizing than that,” she told Variety before adding, “It’s just — you’re a product.” Speaking to PEOPLE, Palmer said "True Jackson, VP" was “a very stressful, difficult, depressive time,” and connected being a child entertainer to “a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress, a lot of depression.”

2. Raven-Symoné

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Raven-Symoné began working as a toddler, and in Demi Lovato’s Child Star documentary, she spoke about the way young performers are expected to keep giving energy. “People are going to milk all of that light out of you... You’re still human,” she reportedly said. The "That's So Raven" star further expressed, “From the age of 16 months, I knew that my job was to entertain other people. That’s a mind thing in itself.”

3. Brandy

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Brandy became a teen star through music and "Moesha," then later spoke about the toll of being treated as a role model. “I struggled with being put in a box of perfection,” she told PEOPLE. “I felt like my mistakes would let down everyone if I made them.” She also said she “didn’t have the space to grow and to grow up in a safe way” while dealing with public expectations.

4. Tyler James Williams

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"Traumatic" was a word used by Tyler James Williams when he spoke about growing up on "Everybody Hates Chris." He told GQ, “I was trying to find myself in front of everybody,” while the internet made everyone’s opinions more visible. He also said therapy helped him work through “hypervigilance,” explaining that recognition made him feel, “I have to be on, immediately, because someone’s watching.”

5. Tia Mowry

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For Tia Mowry, her first issues with mental health came during her hit television series with her twin, Tamara. “I think during 'Sister, Sister' days was when I first had bouts of anxiety when it came to being in front of an audience,” she told PEOPLE. She remembered “shaking in your bones” while worrying about the script, her mark, her appearance, and ordinary kid concerns all at once.

6. Willow Smith

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Willow Smith was born into a famous family and became famous herself as a child. She described growing up in the spotlight as “excruciatingly terrible,” saying it meant “trying to figure out your life” while people felt entitled to know what was happening. She also said, “Most kids like me end up going down a spiral of depression,” while the world watches and jokes online.

7. Skai Jackson

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Skai Jackson grew up on Disney Channel and later opened up about anxiety as a teen. “When I was younger, I didn’t really have it,” she told PEOPLE. “During my teen years, I just really started to get anxiety.” Jackson said speaking engagements could bring stage fright, and added, “The last few years I’ve dealt with it and not knowing how to get through it. It’s been really hard for me.”

8. Kyla Pratt

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When it came to Kyla Pratt, transitioning after years of working as a young actor proved to be disorienting. After "One on One" ended when she was 19, she called it a “weird time,” explaining, “I had been consistently working my whole life, and then all of a sudden when that show was over, I had a little break.” She later said people assume celebrities “don’t endure mental health struggles” because “we’re not humans.”

9. Bow Wow

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Bow Wow spoke about both the childhood he missed and the substance use that later affected him. Reflecting on his lean addiction, he said, “I was losing my f**king mind,” and recalled being “always irritated.” He also described collapsing after a show and later realizing he had been going through withdrawals. “We didn’t want the world to know,” he said of keeping that struggle hidden at the time.

10. Coco Jones

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Naturally, many first knew about Coco Jones via her child star background, and she's carefully worked to separate herself from that image since. Speaking to the Associated Press, she said she had to show people “I’m not that little kid from the Disney Channel anymore.” She also said therapy helped her recognize limiting beliefs: “I’m too tall for that. I’m too thick for that. I don’t talk like that. I don’t sing that way.”

11. Chloe Bailey

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While Chlöe Bailey doesn't describe her depression as only a child-fame issue, she has been vocal about mental health after growing up in a public-facing career. On "Tamron Hall," she said her depression involved asking herself, “What did I do wrong? Am I good enough?” She also pointed to social media pressure, saying people compare their “worst self” to everyone else’s “fake best self.”

12. Amandla Stenberg

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Amandla Stenberg started acting as a child and later spoke about body image anxiety in entertainment. “Working in entertainment has taken a toll,” Teen Vogue reported, citing Stenberg’s comments about pressure to lose weight or oversexualize her body. She also said that when anxiety comes up, she looks in the mirror and asks, “Okay, girl. We bout to figure this out. What’s going on?”

13. Demi Lovato

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Demi Lovato has been one of the clearest voices on the mental health fallout of child fame. In Child Star, Lovato said, “I didn’t realize that it would have such a negative impact.” Lovato also said past behavior came while “struggling so much internally” and being “under a lot of pressure,” including during the Disney years and the nonstop touring that followed.