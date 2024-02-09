Image Image Credit Unique Nicole / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Raven-Symoné Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Seeing Raven-Symoné on your screen inspires feelings of nostalgia, positivity, and confidence. After watching her grow up in “The Cosby Show,” Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, and “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” Raven took to Disney Channel’s television world and put historic stakes in the ground. This influence expanded into areas such as music, fashion, hair, acting versatility, and diverse representation.

‘Though not realizing it at the time, “That’s So Raven'' had a widespread impact on viewers of various ages after being recognized as one of the top sitcoms produced by the network. From thought-provoking storylines to witty jokes, fans were able to not only grow up with Raven but become inspired by her on and off-screen.

Here are 11 reasons Raven-Symoné is the queen of Disney Channel.

1. She was the first Black woman to lead a Disney Channel sitcom

In 2003, the first episode of “That’s So Raven” aired on Disney Channel. After initially having Raven cast as the best friend, producers decided to move the show in a different direction, with her as the main character, Raven Baxter. This shift in structure allowed representation of more diverse storytelling making “That’s So Raven” the first of its kind to have an African American female cast as the leading role. This helped create more opportunities for the actress and singer within the network and prepared her to blaze the trail for other entertainers of color.

2. Her acting style brought versatility to our screens

Like other television sitcoms and movies, Raven played multiple characters throughout the whole “That’s So Raven” series. An example of this was her depiction of characters Baby G, Auntie Faye, and Cousin Delroy in the long-form episode “Country Cousins” in 2005. This technique was displayed throughout the series, as her character Raven disguised herself in instances such as the parent-teacher conference episode and when going undercover to catch a racist person displaying negative behavior toward Black people.

3. She provided representation for plus-sized girls and women

In the era of the early 2000s, it was rare to see a woman or even a teenage girl on television who didn’t have a certain body type. The now-38-year-old provided representation for young ladies who were not the stereotypical size 0-4. This helped young women feel confident in their unique shapes and embrace being outside of societal “norms.” This concept was also addressed within “That’s So Raven” after her character was selected to be a model for a magazine that later edited the photos to make her appear smaller in size. Not only was Raven met with the reality of wrongful image usage, but she also went up against a major company by disrupting their fashion show and walking on stage alongside a slimmer model. This episode was especially impactful for teenage viewers who may have been facing low self-esteem or even bullying because of their weight.

4. She has many talents

Outside of “That’s So Raven,” the icon also had a very colorful background as an actress and musician at an early age, which translated into her Disney career. So much so, she is even known for singing the show’s theme song, which fans still croon today with nostalgia. Raven’s talents as an actress showed in her multidimensional character who faced adversity in life, at school, and even sometimes at home with her family. The Atlanta-born star has continued to display that she is a more-than-triple threat.

5. She provided positive representation for young Black women

At a time when Disney Channel was growing in its representation of minorities on screen, “That’s So Raven” allowed young girls of color to see themselves on TV and in the media. Many of the star’s roles involved her playing a multifaceted character with different sides, interests, and ideas. She reassured young viewers that it was okay to fit under more than one characteristic or style and that they weren’t alone in some of the things they experienced.

With episodes on relatable topics such as racism, dating, and size discrimination, the series helped to bring a unique perspective to screens through the lens of Raven’s eyes.

6. She contributed to the production process off-screen

Though already showcasing her talents on-screen, the multi-hyphenate talent decided to take things a step further after being presented with the opportunity to receive a producer’s credit for “That’s So Raven’s” fourth season. By doing so, she helped young actors, actresses, and creatives of color to be taken more seriously.

This also showed teenage stars that they could push boundaries. They learned they could be involved in the episode creation process in more ways than one. It is more common for experienced actors and actresses to be on both sides of the camera, but she added to producers’ confidence in giving younger stars opportunities too.

7. She was a source of fashion inspiration for young girls

If there was one thing Raven-Symoné was going to do, it was serve a look. Fans were able to take away numerous outfit ideas for the era thanks to the show. Her personal fashion sense was spread across various projects such as “That’s So Raven” and The Cheetah Girls. This included the use of colorful shades, eye-catching patterns, and even hairstyles that accompanied the outfits in the best way. Her own passion for fashion design was amplified by her “That’s So Raven” character designing and creating many of her own outfits.

8. Her projects paid homage to numerous traditions and customs in Black culture

Raven portrayed Black culture in an authentic way. She did this by wearing unique hairstyles on-screen like sleek ponytails and braids. Plus, the type of dance moves and music depicted in “That’s So Raven” had elements of Hip Hop and R&B. Raven’s notable catchphrases, “Oh snap” and “Ya nasty,” were things we’d hear our friends lightheartedly say. Her authenticity when it came to style, community and cultural insight helped make viewers feel a sense of comfort.

9. Her characters were always unapologetic

Culturally, Black women are typically known to be bold. The NAACP Image Award winner displayed this in personal interviews throughout her career and on-screen. One example was when Galleria from The Cheetah Girls provided her own personal headshot to the school yearbook committee. In another scene of the movie, her character tried to motivate her fellow group members to push themselves and continue rehearsing for an important audition. In both scenes and throughout the beloved film, Galleria was confident in her stances and did not take the easy way out, even when others around her wanted to.

10. She represented for Black girls on multiple Disney Channel shows, not just her own

During the actress’ time on “That’s So Raven,” she was afforded the opportunity to guest star in a few crossover episodes for other popular sitcoms on Disney Channel. This included “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Sonny With A Chance,” and “Hannah Montana.” In these notable features, Raven Baxter was her usual fashion-forward and outspoken self, bringing her larger-than-life personality to the forefront. In turn, this helped push the trend of Disney Channel stars making guest appearances on series outside of their own.

11. She paved the way for more actors of color to take on leading roles

Though “That’s So Raven” formally ended in 2007, viewers were still able to get their doses of Black girl magic as more sitcoms starring Black female leads came out. In 2011, China Anne McClain began her role on “A.N.T. Farm,” where she too was the main character in a show that depicted young teenage life and highlighted her talents of both acting and singing. Another example was “K.C. Undercover” starring Zendaya Coleman. Raven even guest starred on the show alongside Coleman for the “Runaway Robot” episode. Fans have also been able to enjoy the Disney pioneer’s acting through the reboot series “Raven’s Home.”