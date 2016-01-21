Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pharrell’s name is as synonymous with fashion as it is with music at this point in his legendary career. Long before he became the creative director for Louis Vuitton menswear, he was a powerhouse producer/artist/tastemaker from Virginia, with a unique style all his own and a penchant for setting trends. Over the years, he's adopted many styles and personas like Skateboard P, constantly redefining and pushing the boundaries on what's capable in fashion through clothing collaborations and even jewelry design. With all these years of tastemaking at the highest levels under his belt, there are many fashion lessons to be learned from him. Here are a few we picked up on!

1. Stay true to yourself

“Fashion has to reflect who you are, what you feel at the moment, and where you’re going. It doesn’t have to be bright, it doesn’t have to be loud. Just has to be you.” Speaking with GQ Magazine in 2014, Pharrell doubled down on making sure your style is authentic to who you are because, according to him, everything falls into place easily when you're being yourself.

2. Don’t take anything personally

Speaking with content creator Maurice Kamara, the man behind The People Gallery, in a recently shared post on IG, Pharrell had much to say about keeping your emotions in check and thinking about the bigger picture while working in fashion. According to Pharrell, one should “take note, take it serious, and take care of it,” but don't be emotional because being emotional slows you down, alters your decision-making, and takes unnecessary bandwidth away from your momentum. We'll be following this advice ASAP.

3. Don’t be afraid to break the rules

There's a saying that goes: Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist, and Pharrell's fashion approach adheres to that. Whether he was wearing short suits on the red carpet or pearl jewelry before it became trendy, Pharrell has always been one to toss the proverbial rule book to the side.

4. Be observant

“I'm Mr. Observant!” In conversation with designer Marc Jacobs, Pharrell spoke about how he picked up certain style cues by watching other stylish people like Jacobs. Being observant is crucial because inspiration can come from the most unexpected places.

5. It’s okay to break gender norms

Speaking on how his collaboration with French fashion house Chanel came about, Pharrell said, “I started wearing Chanel pieces that I thought I could pull off. Not because they were more masculine but because I felt like the silhouette or the shape lent itself to looking good on a human.” That freedom in his thinking and willingness to look beyond the norm led to him becoming the first and only person to have an official Chanel clothing collab.

6. Look for timeless pieces

“Trends come and go, but style is eternal. Invest in pieces that stand the test of time” is a notion that Pharrell believes in and his designs for Louis Vuitton reflect that. Upon his arrival as creative director, he immediately decided to reimagine the classic LV speedy bag, a timeless piece that has been in the French house for decades.

7. Embrace different cultures

One of Pharrell’s closest friends and collaborators is Japanese designer Nigo, whom he started the popular clothing brand Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) with back in 2003, plus its subsequent sub-labels like Ice Cream. He is an admirer of Japanese-inspired fashion and that willingness to embrace different cultures surely helps in his current role as creative director for Louis Vuitton menswear, a huge global brand.

8. “Wealth is of the heart and the mind, not the pocket.”

The slogan for his BBC/Ice Cream clothing line with Nigo, “Wealth is of the heart and the mind, not the pocket,” deals directly with self-esteem and how one sees oneself. It suggests that true wealth comes from within, driven by your ideas, ambitions, and the ability to innovate and create, which is a lesson we all can utilize.

9. Embrace change

Change is inevitable, especially in the fashion industry, and being open to change is one of the main reasons Pharrell was comfortable taking on the LV position after Virgil Abloh passed away. He's also often spoken about not ruminating on his past trendsetting ways too long, almost to a fault, and his tendency to embrace new style cues.

10. Be collaborative

As one of the greatest music producers of all time, Pharrell is no stranger to collaborating. He's collaborated musically so much that in 2003, The Neptunes reportedly produced 43 percent of songs heard on American radio. He's also extended that ethos into his fashion career, collaborating with artists like Kaws and most recently allowing Tyler, The Creator to produce a collection for Louis Vuitton menswear.

11. Accessorize

Whether it was the Vivienne Westwood oversized fedora hat that he wore basically all of 2014 or his many Cactus Plant Flea Market bracelets and other trinkets, Pharrell's style is an example of the power of accessories. He believes that accessories are an extension of your personality and that they can transform an outfit and give it new life.

12. Be colorful

Pharrell’s wardrobe is a rainbow mix of different hues featuring bright yellows, pinks, reds, and every other color you can imagine. But it doesn't stop there, on the design front, he's also released sneakers with Adidas in every color in the crayon box and designed multicolor Speedy bags for Louis Vuitton. He mixes them effortlessly, proving that you don't always need to match head to toe.

13. Be sustainable

Pharrell’s stance on sustainability goes further than just clothes. He continuously speaks about environmental issues like climate change and clean-water sourcing, and advocates for the planet. With his long-term commitment to sustainability, he’s taught us to create fashion that is not only cool but also conducive to global health.