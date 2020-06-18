Image Image Credit ABC Photo Archives / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Raven-Symoné, Kyle Massey, and Anneliese van der Pol Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If you could gaze into the future, you’d probably find yourself reminiscing about the legendary Disney Channel show “That’s So Raven.” One of the first major sitcoms that included a young Black lead, the series inadvertently shaped the future of television.

With hilarious catchphrases (e.g., “Ya nasty” and “Oh snap”), stylish wardrobes, and quirky characters, the 2000s show proved to be ahead of its time, becoming a staple in millions of childhoods.

Not only was it a hit among the culture, but “That’s So Raven” reached a major milestone for its network, becoming the very first Disney show to reach the 100-episode mark. It was even given two reboots – talk about iconic.

But what happened to the main cast of the beloved show? Hold on, we’re having a vision – let’s catch up with the former characters who helped make history.

1. Raven (Raven-Symoné)

It didn’t take long for the star quality within Raven-Symoné to be recognized.

At around four years old, she began acting in sitcoms like “A Different World” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" before getting recurring roles in “The Cosby Show” and then “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”

Not long after acting, she discovered her passion for music and released a few songs including “That’s What Little Girls Are Made Of” and “With a Child’s Heart.”

Aside from leading on “That’s So Raven,” Symoné has scored several other projects with main roles. From being the glue in The Cheetah Girls series to traveling with Martin Lawrence in College Road Trip, and even seeking vengeance in Revenge of the Bridesmaids, her talent has never gone overlooked.



In 2017, her hit television show was revived. “Raven’s Home,” which wrapped in 2023, showcased her life as a mother who had to deal with a psychic child. In May 2024, it was announced that the show would be getting a spinoff, “Alice in the Palace.” Under the contract, Symoné will be able to develop projects across the network and streaming platform.



In June 2020, Symoné married her social media manager, Miranda Maday, according to the Chicago Tribune. The couple started their own podcast, “Tea Time with Raven and Miranda,” where they interview entertainers and react to different social media topics.

Raven Symone continues to do voice work, advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and live her dream of being an established entertainer.

2. Cory (Kyle Massey)



Kyle Massey was destined for a career with Disney Channel, as his first acting gig was on “The Wonderful World of Disney” in 1999, according to IMDb. Before becoming the money-obsessed brother on “That’s So Raven,” he scored roles in Life is Ruff, “The Parkers,” “American Dragon: Jake Long,” and more.



With an abundance of star quality, Massey was given his own show in 2007. “Cory in the House” followed the life of Cory and his dad living in Washington, D.C. Years later, he returned to Disney as a main voice actor on “Fish Hooks.”



His acting continued into the 2020s with appearances on Dutch, “Millennials,” and Big Boss.



In May 2024, it was reported that Massey rescued a woman from a flipped car in Thousand Oaks, California. During the same month, the actor spoke out following Quiet on Set, the documentary about the lives of child stars. “I think that a lot of people need to step up and protect these kids because a set of a children’s show should always be the safest place that kids can go,” he said on the Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast.



Aside from that, the actor has kept a very low profile across social media platforms.

3. Victor (Rondell Sheridan)

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Rondell Sheridan got his start in entertainment in the 80s. He played in some of the culture’s most iconic shows like “A Different World,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Kenan & Kel,” “Cousin Skeeter,” and more.



After being the restaurant-owning dad in “That’s So Raven,” Sheridan continued his role on Disney’s “Cory in the House.”



In 2018, Sheridan returned as the father in “Raven’s Home” – but he didn’t just act. According to IMDb, he helped direct two episodes. This doesn’t come as a shocker though. His directing credits date back to the 2000s, as he called the shots on shows like “Hannah Montana,” What I Did Last Summer, Cattle Call, and more. He also wrote 20 episodes of “Minor Adjustments” and the short film Hollywood Halloween.



Still enthused with comedy, Sheridan participates in stand-up comedy shows across the country and uploads commentary on social media to keep his thousands of followers entertained.

4. Tanya (T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh)

Much like the character she played on the show, T’Keyah Keymáh is an accomplished and educated Black woman.

According to her official website, Keymáh received a degree in theater from the historically Black college Florida A&M University. Following this, she began her career as an actress, singer, and dancer.



Her big break came from partaking in the skit show “In Living Color,” where she was the only female star for five seasons. She went on to guest star in shows such as “On Our Own,” “The Show,” and “Cosby,” as well as do voice work in “Waynehead,” “Pinky and the Brain,” and “Teen Titans.”



Keymáh’s discography also stemmed from movies and stage plays. She has taken part in over 50 stage productions and countless movies including Tales from the Hood, Circle of Pain, What Happened Last Night, and more.



More than an actress, the Chicago native has done her fair share of writing, directing, and producing. From helping out on “That’s So Raven” to penning books and play scripts, Keymáh has proven to be multifaceted. She is also an educator of the arts, offering lectures and workshops for aspiring and working actors alike.



In 2024, Keymáh starred in the films For Prophet and The Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms. She is also the writer, director, producer, and star of “The Cool Crystal Show,” an opinionated series that celebrates the culture.



She uses her social media platforms to reminisce on her many experiences and offer insight to her latest endeavors.

5. Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol)

Born in the Netherlands, Anneliese Van der Pol moved to the United States at a very young age, as reported by IMDb. Soon after, she found a fascination for acting and theater and graduated from the musical theater program at The Orange County High School of the Arts.



During the '90s and 2000s, the actress appeared in numerous stage productions, including the final Broadway debut of “Beauty and the Beast,” in which she played Belle.



Aside from live performances, van der Pol has been in other Disney shows like “Shake It Up,” “Bunk’d,” and “Kim Possible.” She has also accepted movie roles in Bratz, Vampires Suck, 5 Weddings, and more.

In 2017, the actress resumed her role as Chelsea on “Raven’s Home.”



Van der Pol is one-half of the Big Name B**ches podcast. On the platform, she and her co-host discuss exclusive Hollywood stories. Additionally, she attends events to sign autographs and recap her Disney journey.



Aside from the industry, van der Pol is a frequent traveler, exploring the world with her partner Johnno Wilson, who actually played her ex-husband on “Raven’s Home.”

6. Eddie (Orlando Brown)

Before becoming a Disney Channel star, Orlando Brown was working with one of the most successful Black families in Hollywood: The Wayans. He played on Major Payne in 1995, which grossed $30 million worldwide according to IMDb. Their relationship continued, as he appeared on “The Wayans Bros.” and “Waynehead” further into his career.



Brown is also credited with having recurring roles in shows such as “Family Matters,” “Safe Harbor,” “Fillmore!,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” and more. Aside from “That’s So Raven, one of Brown’s most notable parts was to play the voice of Sticky on “The Proud Family.”



In 2022, Brown appeared in the film Bloody Hands. The following year, he dabbled in reality television, appearing as a guest on Zeus’ “Bad Boys: Texas.”



Occasionally, the actor partakes in podcast interviews where he expands on conspiracy theories and his journey in the entertainment industry. He is also a rap artist with several records released across different music platforms.