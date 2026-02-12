Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images, Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images, and Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keke Palmer on Nov. 19, 2024, in New York City, Drake attends a preseason NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena, and Dascha Polanco at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

These outfits show how celebrities use fashion to express romance and individuality.

From red suits to lace dresses, each look offers a unique vibe for date night or solo slay.

The list includes both iconic couples and solo stars, giving outfit inspo for every kind of Valentine’s plan.

Valentine’s Day is all about spending time with the person you love, exchanging gifts, and usually heading out for a date or two. Thankfully, our favorite celebrities have already given us plenty of inspiration over the years, whether it showed up on a red carpet, in a music video, or them simply being out and about.

For the sake of our list, we’ve chosen celebrity looks that feel especially fitting for Valentine’s Day, or at the very minimum, give off romantic energy. That can mean classic colors like red, pink, and black, or fabrics such as lace, velvet, and mesh, which tend to bring out everyone’s romantic side.

When it comes to women, that might translate to a statement dress, showing a bit of skin, or layering in a creative way. For men, it’s usually a nice suit, a leather jacket, or coordinating with their partner — though we’ll admit the bar is often lower there. Other things to take into account are the occasion, your plans for the day, and the weather, since Valentine’s Day usually falls during the colder months.

Without further ado, REVOLT rounded up 16 celebrity-inspired Valentine’s Day outfits for you to copy outright or use as inspiration. Take a look below.

1. Beyoncé

Beyoncé delivered endless inspiration in her “Check On It” video, which was originally set to appear on the soundtrack for the 2006 Pink Panther reboot that she also starred in. From the cropped leather jacket and low-rise jeans to the strapless look she wears later on, there’s plenty to borrow if you plan on being pretty in pink for Valentine’s Day.

2./3. Eve and Cam'ron

Image Image Credit Djamilla Rosa Cochran / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eve and Cam'ron during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2003 Collections Baby Phat Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Fur pieces are always a Valentine’s Day favorite, especially with the holiday arriving right in the middle of winter. Take note from Eve and Cam’ron at Baby Phat’s New York Fashion Week show in the 2000s and coordinate furs with your Mr. or Mrs. You don’t have to stick to white or pink either, since there’s no shortage of colors and animal prints to choose from.

4. Dwyane Wade

Image Image Credit Mike Lawrie / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Dwyane Wade attends the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Inspired by one of the most stylish athletes — former athletes, rather — Dwyane Wade stepped onto the red carpet at 2023’s Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in a red Versace suit. We’re not saying you need to run out and splurge on designer, but any well-dressed man will tell you a good suit is one of the best investments you can make in life (second to picking the right partner).

5. Victoria Monét

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monét attends the World Premiere of ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ on Nov. 25, 2023 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

If there’s one holiday that you can get away with wearing a statement dress, it’s Valentine’s Day. While attending the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, Victoria Monét made hearts pound in a red hooded gown by Theophilio. One of the perks of a maxi, especially one with a train, is that you can wear pretty much any shoes underneath, since they’re barely going to be seen anyway.

6. Keke Palmer

Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keke Palmer is seen in the Upper West Side on Nov. 19, 2024, in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

All hail Keke Palmer, the queen of lace. During her night out in NYC, which also happened to include an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the One of Them Days actress stepped out in a long-sleeve lace dress. Pairing a similar look with black heels and a clutch is guaranteed to leave your special someone unable to look away.

7. Drake

Image Image Credit Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake attends a preseason NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 11, 2021 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

While most people would instinctively dress camo down, taking the opposite route à la Drake at the Toronto Raptors’ preseason game is way more fun. To recreate the look, all you need is a pair of camo pants, a white tee, and a red fur coat. Alternatively, you could swap out the fur for a plaid shacket or a puffer instead.

8. Dascha Polanco

Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dascha Polanco at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

You could technically pull inspiration from just about any look on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show carpet (since most celebrities wore something sheer or lacy), but we're especially into the sheer halter dress Dascha Polanco rocked at the event. If it’s cold outside, we’d suggest taking a page from her playbook by wearing sheer tights underneath, a trench coat on top, or even both.

9. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

Image Image Credit Jackson Lee / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are seen at Carbone to celebrate ASAP Rocky's birthday on October 4, 2023 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Channel A$AP Rocky and Rihanna during their Carbone date night by pairing pieces that might not traditionally go together. Let’s face it, you’d have to be pretty allergic to style rules to layer a bomber jacket over a tulle mini dress or accessorize a tartan blazer with a pink tote. If you can pull it off, by all means do so.

10. Zoë Kravitz

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Zoë Kravitz attends ‘The Batman’ World Premiere on March 1, 2022, in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The classic black dress never really misses, whether it’s winning hearts or breaking them, so Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to play with different silhouettes. At the world premiere of The Batman in 2022, Zoë Kravitz stunned in a strapless black dress featuring a plunging corset and lace-up detailing down the front. Cut-outs, velvet or silk fabrics, and even sequins are also fair game if you’re headed somewhere special.

11. Tyson Beckford

Image Image Credit Jim Spellman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyson Beckford attends the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party at TAO Downtown on Nov. 10, 2015 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

As we mentioned earlier, men can absolutely wear pink. While we wouldn’t necessarily suggest going as bold as Tyson Beckford’s suit at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, softer takes on the color or flipping the idea entirely (like a pink shirt under a black suit) work just as well. It all boils down to what you feel comfortable with.

12. Quavo

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quavo attends the Variety Hitmakers Brunch at NYA WEST on Dec. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Everything doesn’t have to be suits and furs for the guys, especially when leather exists. If your Valentine’s Day plans aren’t super formal, a black leather jacket paired with matching pants is another great move. Like Quavo in the photograph above, look for leather that isn't overly shiny.

13. Lori Harvey

Image Image Credit Valentina Frugiuele / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey outside the Ferragamo Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23, 2023 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

If you read our roundup of Lori Harvey’s best fashion moments, then you already know there isn’t a color that looks bad on her. During Milan Fashion Week in 2023, she went with a red monochrome outfit, except for her white Ferragamo bag. You can pull off something similar in practically any shade, including black, pink, or gray.

15./16. DaBaby and Yung Miami

If a 2000s-inspired photoshoot is on your mood board, we suggest taking inspiration from DaBaby and Yung Miami’s "IMA H** TOO" video. The North Carolina rapper went with an oversized red tee, baggy jeans, and a few accessories, while the "Caresha Please" host chose a cropped tank and denim cutoffs. Plus, her red bra peeking out beneath the top is a low-effort styling trick you can use anytime you're feeling yourself.