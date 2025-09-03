Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, Todd Owyoung / NBC / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake poses backstage on Monday, September 16, 2024. Beyoncé attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Omarion attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Some of your favorite R&B stars didn’t start off solo — they earned their stripes in iconic groups before stepping into the spotlight alone. From Motown legends to 2000s hitmakers to current chart-toppers, these artists used their time in girl and boy bands as a launchpad to build their own legacies.

Whether they veered into gospel, leaned into pop, or doubled down on R&B, each found a way to carve their own lane outside the group dynamic. Here are 13 solo R&B artists who proved that stepping out on your own can sometimes be the boldest — and most rewarding — move. See the list below.

1. Diana Ross

Diana Ross became a household name as the lead singer of The Supremes, one of Motown’s most iconic girl groups. When she went solo, she didn’t just continue her success, she elevated it even further. Ross paved the way for generations of R&B and pop stars who followed, proving that a strong voice and clear vision could carry an entire career.

2. Beyoncé

Before becoming a global force, Beyoncé was the standout lead of Destiny’s Child. The group went on hiatus in 2002, and by the following year, she was already on a path of her own. Known for her vocals, visuals, and unmatched work ethic, Beyoncé redefined what it means to be a solo R&B artist and then some.

3. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton got her start in The Braxtons alongside her sisters before breaking out on her own. Her deep, rich tone and heartfelt ballads caught the attention of L.A. Reid and Babyface and then she became one of the most recognizable voices in R&B. Even after decades in the game, her music still resonates.

4. Omarion

As the frontman of B2K, Omarion helped lead one of the biggest boy bands of the early 2000s. When the group split, he didn’t slow down. With smooth vocals and slick dance moves, Omarion carved out a solo career that kept his name in the conversation.

5. Sisqó

Sisqó was already known as the energetic lead of Dru Hill before going solo and turning heads with his signature look and style. His music and stage presence made him a standout in late ’90s and early-2000s R&B.

6. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland stepped into the spotlight as a core member of Destiny’s Child. During the group’s break, she launched her solo career and showed a more personal, experimental side. Whether in R&B, dance, or pop, Rowland always brings her own flavor.

7. Michelle Williams

Also from Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams took a different solo path. She focused on gospel music, where her vocals and message resonated deeply. Over the years, she’s also blended R&B and pop into her sound, staying true to her spiritual roots while exploring new territory.

8. Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger rose to fame as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, the pop-burlesque group that became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. After the group disbanded in 2010, she launched her solo career and found most of her success outside the U.S., particularly in the U.K., where the album and its singles charted strongly.

9. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake rose to fame with pop group NSYNC, but he quickly became one of the biggest solo stars in music. His debut album, Justified introduced his R&B-influenced sound, anchored by production from Timbaland and The Neptunes. He created his own lane and became just as known for his smooth vocals as his on-stage charisma.

10. Chlöe

Chlöe Bailey first turned heads as half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle. As her solo journey took off, she leaned into bold visuals, daring production, and powerhouse vocals, showing fans a whole new side of her artistry.

11. Halle

Like her sister, Halle Bailey came up through Chloe x Halle. While she’s been focusing more on acting recently, her solo music highlights a softer, more ethereal approach to R&B that sets her apart in her own right.

12. Normani

Normani first caught the public’s attention as a standout member of Fifth Harmony, the chart-topping group formed on “The X Factor USA” in 2012. While the group leaned heavily into pop, Normani’s solo work took a different turn, embracing her R&B sound.

13. Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik first entered the spotlight as a member of One Direction, the British boy band formed on “The X Factor” in 2010 that went on to become one of the best-selling groups of all time. But a few years later, he made a bold exit to pursue a solo career rooted more in R&B and alternative sounds.