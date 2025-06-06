Image Image Credit River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images, Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images, and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Normani, Ciara, and Teyana Taylor Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ciara enlists Normani and Teyana Taylor for a sultry remix of her viral single “Ecstasy.”

The track blends three voices of R&B, each bringing their own flavor to the fantasy-filled lyrics.

Fans are calling for a music video as Ciara preps for her upcoming album, CiCi, dropping July 11.

Ciara is serving up a lethal dose of “Ecstasy” after tapping some of the flyest female artists for the seductive track’s remix. She revealed on Friday (June 6) that Normani and Teyanna Taylor had lent their voices to the record after teasing that ladies representing Houston and New York City were bringing their talents to the viral folding chair.

The Atlanta superstar first dropped “Ecstasy” in April as an offering from her upcoming album, CiCi. The remix keeps her first verse intact where she croons, “My body comes alive, when you get real close/ You gon’ be surprised, if I get exposed/ ‘Cause you’re like a hit of ecstasy, I can feel you all inside/ And baby, I’m on one tonight, ready, set, let’s go.”

Normani knows a thing or two about the highs of a Dopamine rush — and she wastes no time lustfully taking fans for a wild ride in verse two. “Yeah, started in the shower, kissing all over my neck/ We don’t need a towel, pick me up and put me on the bed/ Rodeo that thang when I’m on top of yo body-ody/ Slow it down and speed it up like a Bugatti-atti…” she sings.

The track reaches its climax when Taylor takes the fantasy-filled lyrics into overdrive. She tempts listeners with X-rated lines like, “My body yo platter, come eat me, kitty purring/ The way you need it, feed it, beat it, believe that/ I’ma throw it back, babe, trust that I’ll reciprocate.”

Ciara’s ‘Ecstasy’ remix has fans calling for a video and more R&B collabs

In the comments of the lyric video posted on YouTube, a fan exclaimed, “I hope they make a video together for this. The choreography would be insane!” For two months now, Ciara has been a viral sensation as people from all walks of life have replicated the gravity-defying “Ecstasy” move where she balances on a chair and sensually floats her legs in the air.

A second supporter was thrilled to see the Goodies songstress link with her contemporaries. That person commented, “I need more R&B girls to clique up on songs like this. Kudos for doing this Ciara.” A third person said, “[Three] different eras of R&B all coming together to make this masterpiece! History made.”

The excitement among Ciara’s fans runs deep, and for good reason. First, she has a proven track record of delivering epic hits, and second, she is preparing for the July 11 release of CiCi.

When she appeared on the U.K.’s “Madame Joyce Podcast” on Wednesday (June 4), the hitmaker said people can expect good vibes, rawness, realness, and love on the project. With “Ecstasy” heating up timelines and CiCi on the horizon, this remix is more than a moment — it’s one of R&B’s sexiest and boldest moments of the year.