DK Metcalf and Normani’s engagement isn’t just a love story — it’s proof that, sometimes, the best matchmakers are your own friends. On Thursday (March 13), the NFL wide receiver and his star singer bae announced their engagement in grand fashion, with Normani proudly flashing her massive ring during Metcalf’s press conference following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As Metcalf put it with a smile, “Hold that rock up, baby.” And while the moment was a celebration of their love, another couple beamed just as brightly from the sidelines: Russell Wilson and Ciara, the duo who first brought them together.

Ciara wasted no time in sharing her excitement over the news, posting a sweet TikTok that confirmed what she and Wilson were sure of all along. “Russell Wilson and I knew when we [introduced] y’all three years ago ... Love was truly in the air!” she wrote, adding a screenshot from a video call where the newly engaged couple proudly displayed the ring. “Now y’all gon’ be booed up for forever!! This was the best news! DK Metcalf [and] Normani, we love y’all so much!”

Love was always the game plan

It turns out this particular love connection was being plotted for some time. In an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Normani recalled when Ciara was especially insistent about her attending a party — one that just so happened to have Metcalf in attendance (thanks to a little convincing from Wilson).

“I just knew it was something else because she was just very adamant, and when I was on the way, she was like, ‘Oh yeah, your boy’s gonna be there,’” she recalled. The matchmaking efforts clearly paid off, as the pair have been inseparable ever since. “They [were] playing cupid, but [it] worked,” the Fifth Harmony star added.

A power couple in the making

With Normani continuing to build her music empire and Metcalf’s NFL career showing no signs of slowing down, the couple is well on their way to becoming a power duo in their own right. And if nothing else, they serve as a reminder that when Ciara and Wilson set their sights on playing cupid, they don’t miss.