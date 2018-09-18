Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Khalid and Normani Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Khalid and Normani are teaming up for “Personal,” their long overdue reunion record slated to drop on Friday (Dec. 6). The two artists announced the single on Sunday (Dec. 1) alongside promotional images.

The upcoming release will mark Khalid and Normani’s first effort together since 2018’s “Love Lies,” which also served as the latter singer’s solo debut. It peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with the visual companion having amassed over 268 million YouTube views to date.

“Another Normani collab? Yes, it feels like 2018 all over again,” wrote one fan in the comments section of Khalid’s Instagram post. Someone else emphasized, “We may need an entire collab album.” See more reactions and the photoshoot below.

In August, Khalid’s third studio album, Sincere, hit streaming services with a lone feature from Arlo Parks. Standout cuts like “Adore U” and “Altitude” saw him crooning about falling in love, while “Broken” and “It’s All Good” laid bare the artist’s more vulnerable moments.

“I put my heart and soul into this process, and at times it felt like I was starting all over again for the first time,” Khalid said of the project via Instagram. He continued, “I believe this album will touch and impact many of you, because it still impacts me when I listen to it to this day. Anything that happened before this album almost doesn’t even matter anymore, and anything that happens after this album is what the universe intended.”

Normani, on the other hand, released her long-awaited debut LP, DOPAMINE, in June. It housed previously loved tracks like “Wild Side” with Cardi B, and the Gunna-assisted “1:59.” Other contributions to the body of work came from James Blake, Victoria Monét, Starrah and Bizness Boi. The “Motivation” singer confirmed that she’ll be hitting the road for an official tour, though no dates have been announced thus far.