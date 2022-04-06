Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ciara is turning heads and heating up timelines with a steamy teaser image for her upcoming single, “Ecstasy,” and fans can’t stop talking about it.

In the striking photo, the R&B star is seen barely dressed and posed on all fours atop a pool table — it is a bold, sensual view that immediately sent shockwaves across social media. The image, which hints at the song’s forthcoming music video, instantly ignited a wave of commentary from fans, many of whom were caught somewhere between thirst, admiration and anticipation for her return.

Ciara “Ecstasy” pic shows she hasn’t lost a step

“She’s coming! Russell, it’s our turn. Get off her. We want the new music! Don’t be stingy!” one Instagram user commented, humorously calling out Ciara’s NFL star husband for keeping the singer to himself. Another fan on X praised the singer’s timeless glow, posting, “That’s one bad sister right there. She’s aging backwards.”

The track is set to arrive on April 4 and presumably serves as a taste of Ciara’s upcoming studio album, her first since 2019’s Beauty Marks. What’s more, the visuals are reportedly helmed by renowned director Diane Martel. Notably, she's the creative force behind some of the Atlanta-bred talent's most unforgettable videos, including “Promise,” “Like a Boy,” “Love Sex Magic” and the much-talked-about “Ride.”

Now a mother of four and one-half of one of pop culture’s most admired celebrity marriages, Ciara continues to balance family life with a music career that spans nearly two decades. Yet if this teaser is any indication, she’s not dialing anything down — in fact, she might be turning it up even more.

With “Ecstasy,” CiCi looks ready to reclaim her lane with confidence, sex appeal and a whole lot of heat — and social media is clearly all in. Check out a few other X reactions to the steamy promo below.